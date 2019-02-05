Here is what Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) face looked like when President Trump was talking about late-term abortion, specifically a law that was recently passed in Schumer’s home state.
Chuck Schumer’s face when President Trump mentions NY’s new baby killing law. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/bFEnRnhZli
— I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) February 6, 2019
This weird smirk on Schumer’s face while Trump talks about late-term abortion, is so creepy #SOTU pic.twitter.com/iGCOj4MqzN
— Madison Morris (@madisonc_morris) February 6, 2019
That is absolutely chilling.
The fact that Chuck Schumer can sit with a deviant smirk on his face while Trump talks about late term abortion being legalized in his home state is disgusting. #SOTU
— Craig Middleton (@Rooster_121) February 6, 2019
Sicko Schumer smiling as POTUS talks about near term abortion.
— WriteRN🧜♀️❌🇺🇸 (@WriteRN) February 6, 2019
Schumer smirking at late term abortion is a great look
— F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) February 6, 2019
Chuck Schumer contemplating Democrats' recent legalization of post-birth "abortion" #SOTU pic.twitter.com/o2GGSXwMmD
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) February 6, 2019
They seriously must have reached the point where they just don’t care anymore.