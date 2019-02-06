At last night’s State of the Union speech, President Trump called on the nation to end the practice of late-term abortion, and Democrats didn’t receive that message warmly:

Senator and Dem presidential candidate Kamala Harris was particularly triggered by that, as evidenced by this tweet from her account during the SOTU:

Wow, that tweet has “science” written all over it! *Eye roll*

Trending

They’re trying to make that line as blurry as possible.

But sadly Harris knows that’ll help shore up the base.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala Harrislate term abortionPlanned Parenthood