At last night’s State of the Union speech, President Trump called on the nation to end the practice of late-term abortion, and Democrats didn’t receive that message warmly:

Video: Here's the portion of Trump's #SOTU where he calls out the ghoulish behavior of the left and their increasingly rabid support of late-term abortions and infanticide. At the end of that part, he concluded: "All children, born and unborn, are made in the image of God." pic.twitter.com/XqxiIXH2JZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2019

A look at the crowd when Trump said he wants us to protect the innocent and end late-term abortion. #WOW #SOTU GOP vs DEM pic.twitter.com/qOWr29d9rN — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) February 6, 2019

Senator and Dem presidential candidate Kamala Harris was particularly triggered by that, as evidenced by this tweet from her account during the SOTU:

Politicians 👏 should 👏 not 👏 tell 👏 women 👏 what 👏 to 👏 do 👏 with 👏 their 👏 bodies. #SOTU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 6, 2019

Wow, that tweet has “science” written all over it! *Eye roll*

Are you ignorant of basic science? Here's a refresher: an unborn baby is a unique life separate from the mother. Show me scientific evidence to prove me wrong; otherwise you're clapping about killing an innocent human being which is gross. https://t.co/zcQlDctboe — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 6, 2019

Mmmmk sweet girl if the whole separate DNA thing at conception hasn't gotten through your little mind yet I'm not sure if PRESIDENT is the job to go for https://t.co/u6C6MYkkug — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) February 6, 2019

Fighting science with clichés 👇 https://t.co/tyZxaXugsU — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) February 6, 2019

So weird that they have trouble differentiating between telling women what to do with their bodies and telling abortionists that they can't murder viable human beings… https://t.co/BhGqOJ1Tnm — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 6, 2019

They’re trying to make that line as blurry as possible.

Since science seems to escape you. pic.twitter.com/G0SJZU63AV — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 6, 2019

But what should they do with the bodies of their unborn children, who can begin to feel pain at 20 weeks? https://t.co/NvksSqxnR0 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 6, 2019

You'r really gonna go all in on late term abortion? Not gonna go well when the public sees the fully formed, capable of living baby pictures. https://t.co/TM2TVAPTdI — Your Favorite Hispanic Author (@jondelarroz) February 6, 2019

"Kamala Kills Kids" won't make a good campaign slogan for you in 2020. Maybe politicians should not tell the unborn what to do with their bodies.#SOTU #SOTU2019 #MAGA https://t.co/QbA5JpqXsj — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) February 6, 2019

But sadly Harris knows that’ll help shore up the base.