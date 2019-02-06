As Twitchy told you Tuesday night, President Trump spoke about the horrible situation in Venezuela and also vowed that the U.S. would “never be a socialist country” on his watch, while lefties like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez presented body language that expressed disagreement.

On Chris Matthews’ “Hardball” show on MSNBC after the SOTU, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the president’s criticism of socialism, and here’s what she said:

.@HardballChris asked @AOC about Trump tying the "notion of socialism" to the Maduro regime. "He feels like he feels himself losing on the issues. Every single policy proposal that we've adopted and presented to the American public has been overwhelmingly popular." @AOC pic.twitter.com/b8zdRuJZ6A — Hardball (@hardball) February 6, 2019

.@AOC: “Even some with a majority of Republican voters supporting what we’re talking about. When we talk about a 70% marginal tax rate on incomes over $10 million, 60% Americans approve it.” — Hardball (@hardball) February 6, 2019

That sounded more like a fast change of the subject than an actual response to Trump’s criticism of socialism.

It was a heckuva dodge.