As Twitchy told you Tuesday night, President Trump spoke about the horrible situation in Venezuela and also vowed that the U.S. would “never be a socialist country” on his watch, while lefties like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez presented body language that expressed disagreement.

On Chris Matthews’ “Hardball” show on MSNBC after the SOTU, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the president’s criticism of socialism, and here’s what she said:

That sounded more like a fast change of the subject than an actual response to Trump’s criticism of socialism.

It was a heckuva dodge.

