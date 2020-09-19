Yesterday it was announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away at the age of 87. As that news broke, Sen. Chuck Schumer didn’t waste one second before turning to the politics at hand and trolling Mitch McConnell. At the same time, eyes were turning towards Republican senators such as Mitt Romney, and whether he and others would agree to vote on a nominee before the election. Some reports said that Romney would not commit to doing so:

BREAKING: A high-level Romney insider tells me Mitt Romney has committed to not confirming a Supreme Court nominee until after Inauguration Day 2021. #Mittrevenge #utpol — Jim Dabakis (@JimDabakis) September 19, 2020

That claim spread fast on Twitter, but Romney communications director Liz Johnson called “fake news” on those kinds of reports:

So stay tuned.

Senator Romney issued this statement after the death of Justice Ginsburg:

My statement on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: pic.twitter.com/fFtoOypOrj — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 19, 2020

***

Related:

Mitch McConnell: ‘President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate’

‘THIS THIS THIS’: John Fund explains why the U.S. needs a full complement of SCOTUS Justices for election day

WATCH: President Trump responds to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg