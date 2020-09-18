Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away “due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer”:

Urgent release: Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 18, 2020

She was 87:

BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who charted a course for women’s rights at the U.S. Supreme Court and became a legal, cultural and feminist icon, has died from complications from cancer. She was 87.https://t.co/3mOL0L0fUs — NPR (@NPR) September 18, 2020

Statement from SCOTUS:

JUSTICE GINSBURG HAS DIED Statement from the Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/74d2k9POD5 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 18, 2020

And she dictated a statement before her death saying, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed”:

Justice Ginsburg dictated a statement before her death: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." https://t.co/XLzhPiLSng — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) September 18, 2020

