And there it is:

NEW: Mitch McConnell has released a statement following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."https://t.co/dLxQRkr7RF — Axios (@axios) September 19, 2020

“We will keep our promise”:

Sen. McConnell announces he will ensure a floor vote on a Trump appointee to replace Justice Ginsburg: "We will keep our promise. Pres. Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate." — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) September 19, 2020

Full statement here:

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

Libs are already promising riots if this happens:

If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 18, 2020

“More, bigger riots” even:

*more, bigger riots — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 19, 2020

It’s going to get ugly.

