John Fund makes a very good point about the now vacant SCOTUS seat: What if there’s an election dispute like what happened in 2000?
The Court must be at a full compliment should any election disputes such as Bush v Gore occur.
— John Fund (@johnfund) September 19, 2020
Oh boy. Now imagine a 4-4 tie:
The most 2020 of possible 2020 wrinkles: a split decision on the Supreme Court with the election in the balance. https://t.co/yxN4LjXUzf
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 19, 2020
“THIS THIS THIS”:
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 19, 2020
OKAY this… is the case. https://t.co/zMCDHvagu5
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 19, 2020
We're watching all of the nightmare election scenarios unfold in real time just as the Mayans predicted. https://t.co/4WH2EFPGW9
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 19, 2020
And yep:
Things could truly get messy. https://t.co/aMJWDjzo02
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 19, 2020
***