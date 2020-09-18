John Fund makes a very good point about the now vacant SCOTUS seat: What if there’s an election dispute like what happened in 2000?

The Court must be at a full compliment should any election disputes such as Bush v Gore occur. — John Fund (@johnfund) September 19, 2020

Oh boy. Now imagine a 4-4 tie:

The most 2020 of possible 2020 wrinkles: a split decision on the Supreme Court with the election in the balance. https://t.co/yxN4LjXUzf — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 19, 2020

“THIS THIS THIS”:

THIS THIS THIS https://t.co/RBiVSfjaV0 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 19, 2020

OKAY this… is the case. https://t.co/zMCDHvagu5 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 19, 2020

We're watching all of the nightmare election scenarios unfold in real time just as the Mayans predicted. https://t.co/4WH2EFPGW9 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 19, 2020

And yep:

Things could truly get messy. https://t.co/aMJWDjzo02 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 19, 2020

***