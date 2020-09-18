Here’s is Sen. Chuck Schumer’s first tweet on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:
The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020
And in case it’s not clear, he’s trolling Mitch McConnell from 2016:
This is a direct, word-for-word quote of McConnell’s tweet after Scalia’s death in 2016. https://t.co/2WGE4erZ1L
— Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) September 18, 2020
Classy tweet, Chuck:
Her body is still warm you sick freak.
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 18, 2020
This is shameful. The woman just died. Have you no shame?
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 18, 2020
Have some respect for the dead.
— John Gage (@johnrobertgage) September 18, 2020
Democrats don't even honor their own when they die. Everything is about grabbing as much power as possible, as quickly as possible. https://t.co/TCLS2tGQry
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 19, 2020
And he trolled McConnell before he said anything nice about RBG:
Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women.
She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020
What an awful thing to do.
***