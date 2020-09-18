Here’s is Sen. Chuck Schumer’s first tweet on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

And in case it’s not clear, he’s trolling Mitch McConnell from 2016:

This is a direct, word-for-word quote of McConnell’s tweet after Scalia’s death in 2016. https://t.co/2WGE4erZ1L — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) September 18, 2020

Classy tweet, Chuck:

Her body is still warm you sick freak. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 18, 2020

This is shameful. The woman just died. Have you no shame? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 18, 2020

Have some respect for the dead. — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) September 18, 2020

Democrats don't even honor their own when they die. Everything is about grabbing as much power as possible, as quickly as possible. https://t.co/TCLS2tGQry — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 19, 2020

And he trolled McConnell before he said anything nice about RBG:

Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women. She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

What an awful thing to do.

