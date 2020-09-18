It appears that President Trump learned of the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg from reporters on the tarmac after his rally in Minnesota:

“She led an amazing life”:

Trending

Watch:

Shouldn’t the president’s staff have told him?

So, if the president just learned about her death after the rally, who ordered the flags lowered at the White House?

As for Trump supporters, they didn’t seem to think the vacancy would become an election issue:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpRuth Bader Ginsburg