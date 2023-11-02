NSFW: Naked Las Vegas Guy Beats Up Police Officer and Steals His Truck...
Coucy
Coucy  |  4:30 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

If there's one thing that the Biden family loves more than spending time away from their jobs at the family beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware it's finding some sad fact about themselves or their family to use to deflect from the many charges of corruption that swirl around them. For the President himself it's the untimely death of his son Beau from glioblastoma (a form of brain cancer), a death he uses constantly to deflect from his own issues despite his apparent inability to remember where or exactly how his son died. For the younger fils Biden, Hunter, it's his long battle with drug addiction that takes center stage when any question of his involvement in a major influence peddling scheme using his father's name and (if reports are true), his father himself. This defensive shielding was put on full display today in an op-ed that Hunter penned for USA Today, and people have taken notice.

A Hunter Biden joke is as good as telling an addict to shoot up again! Clearly!

Jonathan Turley also stopped to note on the inherent absurdity of Hunter's claims that he's being vilified 'for having been on drugs.'

People do awful things while in the throes of addiction, no one would say they don't, but you're supposed to atone and apologize for those things as a part of your road to recovery, usually. Of course actually doing that might put Hunter (and his father) in a tricky situation but it is what it is. Using your history of addiction as a way of avoiding talking about or being accountable for your actions does isn't usually a good sign... not that we doubt Hunter's claims to be entirely clean of course, since he's making sure to spend his time with people who are helping him stay on the straight and narrow.

Oh.

It should be noted that the bag of cocaine that was found in the White House has never been definitively tied to Hunter because the investigation stalled out with law enforcement offials saying that the culprit was 'unlikely to be found', an outcome that was unsurprising given the lax security at The White House.

Yes, that would be the laptop that Hunter and his father's staff swore up and down was a fake and a Russian plant until they finally admitted that it was legit in a lawsuit against a former Trump staffer for publishing photos and emails from the laptop. Clearly the actions of a penetent man.

We wish Hunter Biden a continuation of his recovery in as painless a way as possible... if he's actually recovered. It's hard to tell because he's certainly not acting like a man who is owning up to what he did in his addiction by using his history of addiction as a get out of jail free card.

But we guess we'll just have to take him at his word.

