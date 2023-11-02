Hunter Biden Op-Ed: Don't Be Mean to Me or Other Addicts Won't Seek Help

If there's one thing that the Biden family loves more than spending time away from their jobs at the family beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware it's finding some sad fact about themselves or their family to use to deflect from the many charges of corruption that swirl around them. For the President himself it's the untimely death of his son Beau from glioblastoma (a form of brain cancer), a death he uses constantly to deflect from his own issues despite his apparent inability to remember where or exactly how his son died. For the younger fils Biden, Hunter, it's his long battle with drug addiction that takes center stage when any question of his involvement in a major influence peddling scheme using his father's name and (if reports are true), his father himself. This defensive shielding was put on full display today in an op-ed that Hunter penned for USA Today, and people have taken notice.

Advertisement

The message of Hunter Biden's op-ed today is that because Republicans are so mean to him, other addicts might not seek treatmenthttps://t.co/GQ2A2xYVc0 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 2, 2023

A Hunter Biden joke is as good as telling an addict to shoot up again! Clearly!

Jonathan Turley also stopped to note on the inherent absurdity of Hunter's claims that he's being vilified 'for having been on drugs.'

There are aspects of Hunter Biden's account that have drawn universal empathy, including from critics like me. https://t.co/vpuP0s3nh0 However, is Hunter now claiming that millions in influence peddling and corrupt practices were part of his addiction or part of his recovery? — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 2, 2023

People do awful things while in the throes of addiction, no one would say they don't, but you're supposed to atone and apologize for those things as a part of your road to recovery, usually. Of course actually doing that might put Hunter (and his father) in a tricky situation but it is what it is. Using your history of addiction as a way of avoiding talking about or being accountable for your actions does isn't usually a good sign... not that we doubt Hunter's claims to be entirely clean of course, since he's making sure to spend his time with people who are helping him stay on the straight and narrow.

JUST IN: Hunter Biden’s lawyer Kevin Morris was spotted smoking a bong on his balcony in Los Angeles while Hunter was visiting.



It is worth noting that smoking weed is completely legal in California.



I’m not surprised a lawyer in California is smoking weed but just astounded… pic.twitter.com/JLVA90XtEl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 21, 2023

Oh.

A recovering addict who is genuinely on the right path will seek accountability & make amends. They won't use their addiction as an excuse. https://t.co/qMc82LfgSX — Kent D ن (@KentD_II) November 2, 2023

Or not become a family grift money launderer. Could go either way really. — Midian (@Midian_1616) November 2, 2023

Dude just lost a bag of cocaine in the White House. I don’t think he was paying attention in the therapy sessions during his treatment. — Howard Miller (@HowardM22578658) November 2, 2023

It should be noted that the bag of cocaine that was found in the White House has never been definitively tied to Hunter because the investigation stalled out with law enforcement offials saying that the culprit was 'unlikely to be found', an outcome that was unsurprising given the lax security at The White House.

There are millions of people that have addictions but that does not absolve them of their crimes. That Joe Biden never said to his son that he should not be flying around of AirForce 2 conducting foreign business astounds me. You can make all the excuses you want--it does not fly — Mary Martis (@MaryMartis4) November 2, 2023

Advertisement

Just a father's love for his son. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) November 2, 2023

Universal empathy? Have you ever seen the stuff on his laptop? I have and he gets ZERO empathy from me — cf (@123456789_yess) November 2, 2023

Yes, that would be the laptop that Hunter and his father's staff swore up and down was a fake and a Russian plant until they finally admitted that it was legit in a lawsuit against a former Trump staffer for publishing photos and emails from the laptop. Clearly the actions of a penetent man.

We wish Hunter Biden a continuation of his recovery in as painless a way as possible... if he's actually recovered. It's hard to tell because he's certainly not acting like a man who is owning up to what he did in his addiction by using his history of addiction as a get out of jail free card.

But we guess we'll just have to take him at his word.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



