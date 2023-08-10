President Biden beginning to remember where his son died

Defiant L's shares a pair of CLASSIC lib doozies destined for the Hypocrisy...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 10, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We've done several posts on President Joe Biden repeating the lie that his son Beau was killed in Iraq. You'd think he'd lie about something that wasn't so easy to fact-check, but Biden's the consummate politician: If he's talking to a crowd of veterans, he's going to relate to them by telling them about his son's death overseas.

Things got ugly this week at a forum for Gold Star families whose family members were killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport during Biden's botched evacuation from Afghanistan. Mothers recalled how Biden told them that he knew how they felt, seeing as they'd brought his son home in a flag-draped coffin, too.

Kate Hyde says somebody has finally gotten to the old man and let him know he'd better dial it back a bit:

Yeah, how about him saying out loud on a podcast that he has seven grandchildren!

And Joe could have been an All-American football player like his grandfather was.

It's frightening to say but he's lied about it so often that you wonder if his addled mind has begun to accept it as the truth.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN LIE

