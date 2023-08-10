President Biden beginning to remember where his son died

We've done several posts on President Joe Biden repeating the lie that his son Beau was killed in Iraq. You'd think he'd lie about something that wasn't so easy to fact-check, but Biden's the consummate politician: If he's talking to a crowd of veterans, he's going to relate to them by telling them about his son's death overseas.

Things got ugly this week at a forum for Gold Star families whose family members were killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport during Biden's botched evacuation from Afghanistan. Mothers recalled how Biden told them that he knew how they felt, seeing as they'd brought his son home in a flag-draped coffin, too.

Kate Hyde says somebody has finally gotten to the old man and let him know he'd better dial it back a bit:

Joe Biden was definitely instructed to clean up the Beau Biden story he’s been telling, but he seems to completely freeze up trying to remember the new narrative. pic.twitter.com/IaqqqiSc2u — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 10, 2023

He genuinely looks and acts crestfallen and confused that his handlers have told him he can't claim his son died in Iraq anymore. https://t.co/o8I9qfyFPu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 10, 2023

He's now gone from "My son died in Iraq" to "My son almost died in Iraq" to relate to Gold Star families. Good stuff. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 10, 2023

LOL. They got him to stop lying about the number of grandkids… they got him to stop lying about how his son died… before they got him to stop sniffing little girls. — The Streeter (@thestreeter) August 10, 2023

Yeah, how about him saying out loud on a podcast that he has seven grandchildren!

“My son COULD HAVE died in Iraq” — Roxy Doodle (@Roxythedoodle) August 10, 2023

He probably legitimately believes Beau died in Iraq. — cactus2jack (@cactus2jack2) August 10, 2023

He still thinks Beau died because of Iraq. You would think he’d be less inclined to push wars across the globe, but he knows how his other son makes money for the family. — Steve Hovland (@SteveHovland) August 10, 2023

Joey announces, "This is not about my son . . ." and then proceeds to make it about his son. — James Trotter III, Attorney-at-Law ⬆️ (@mdcu12) August 10, 2023

"Fittest guy in his unit". Good lord this guy is pathetic — Beef Jerky (@teegee63) August 10, 2023

And Joe could have been an All-American football player like his grandfather was.

Some genuine pride he has in that fantasy — Gerald Bucketham (@GBucketham) August 10, 2023

And just like when six grandkids magically became seven, the journos will just swallow it. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 10, 2023

The Biden camp is slowly working their way down the list and correcting all his lies — VinylLife (@TrueDodgerCrue) August 10, 2023

It's frightening to say but he's lied about it so often that you wonder if his addled mind has begun to accept it as the truth.

