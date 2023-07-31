As Trump says he is going to be indicted for incitement, let’s look...
New spin: It was Beau Biden's death that led to those close conversations

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 31, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman has decided to be the point man for questions about Hunter Biden putting his father on the phone more than two dozen times during business meetings. Goldman, who heard Devon Archer's testimony firsthand, claimed that Joe Biden only uttered "niceties" and talked about the weather.

But wait, there's more!

Goldman now says the reason Hunter and Joe and Archer were in such close communication is because of the cancer death of Biden's other son, Beau — who died in Iraq as a consequence of working near burn pits.

This is certainly the lowest, most disgusting thing I’ve seen in politics. And with the scum we have in office, that’s saying a lot.

Human trash pile Dan Goldman, and the democrats, invoking the death of Beau Biden to explain the Biden crime family’s corrupt dealings is an abomination to humankind. These people are a disgrace to the human species. Disgusting garbage people.

When are we going to hear from the other Democrats who were at the hearing? They have to get their stories straight, so they're going to have to settle for the "weather" excuse until someone comes up with something better.

***

