New spin: It was Beau Biden's death that led to those close conversations

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman has decided to be the point man for questions about Hunter Biden putting his father on the phone more than two dozen times during business meetings. Goldman, who heard Devon Archer's testimony firsthand, claimed that Joe Biden only uttered "niceties" and talked about the weather.

But wait, there's more!

Goldman now says the reason Hunter and Joe and Archer were in such close communication is because of the cancer death of Biden's other son, Beau — who died in Iraq as a consequence of working near burn pits.

Democrat Dan Goldman now claiming Beau Biden's cancer and death is why Hunter, Devon Archer and Joe Biden were in close communication. That and the weather. Shameless. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2023

And then this from him! Really dan? pic.twitter.com/dh8cy64LtZ — David (@DJLSRQ) July 31, 2023

Maybe Goldman is on the take as well. — Jeff (@AZMaga928) July 31, 2023

I’m so weary of the Bidens’ horrific losses being used as an excuse for bad behavior. Many of us could match personal losses with this family, yet we still obey the law. — Conservative Mimi (@LyzzPickle) July 31, 2023

Since they've invoked his name, will someone ask the necessary questions as to what level of involvement Attorney General Beau Biden, DE had in the influence & protection racket? ~Kind Regards~ — Katina M. Stamper (@KatinaStamper) July 31, 2023

The “Poor Hunter” defense makes me want to vomit. — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) July 31, 2023

Of course they drag Beau into it. That’s how Joe rolls. Using deceased family as cover. Despicable — Leigh45🇺🇸 (@lasj45) July 31, 2023

Shameful. A complete disaster of a family. — Stewart (@StewBoo32_) July 31, 2023

This guy (Goldman) lies just as much is Adam Schiff. Make him raise his right hand and put him under oath, see how quickly he changes his tune. — Robert Root (@RRoot149) July 31, 2023

They gotta spin it however they can. They’re in a hole and they’re digging fast — Eric Jennings (@eljen12235) July 31, 2023

This is certainly the lowest, most disgusting thing I’ve seen in politics. And with the scum we have in office, that’s saying a lot.

Human trash pile Dan Goldman, and the democrats, invoking the death of Beau Biden to explain the Biden crime family’s corrupt dealings is an… — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 31, 2023

Unfortunately, Beau died so Joe had no choice but to use the crack addicted son as his go-between/bagman. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) July 31, 2023

So judging by the remarks below I'd say the Beau test failed miserably. What else do they have? — Gina Ferrazza (@winddance38) July 31, 2023

When are we going to hear from the other Democrats who were at the hearing? They have to get their stories straight, so they're going to have to settle for the "weather" excuse until someone comes up with something better.

***