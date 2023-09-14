Guess how Chicago's mayor might address lack of 'shopping options' in areas of...
Hunter Biden sues former Trump staffer for publishing material from the 'laptop from hell'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:46 AM on September 14, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Remember the Hunter Biden laptop they told us was fake? Yeah, you know, the one that over 50 former intelligence officers told us was Russian disinformation.

Well, Hunter Biden is suing former Trump staffer, Garrett Ziegler, for publishing very real data from the laptop that was so fake it had to be hidden from the public prior to the 2020 election and led to the NY Post getting canned on Twitter.

Maybe Hunter Biden's lawyers are working for the Russians too!

Nope, he's just the corrupt son of a corrupt father, and the Hunter Biden 'laptop from hell' was real all along.

Not exactly. CBS News refuses to hear what Hunter Biden and his lawyers are telling them.

Yeah, CBS News, Hunter Biden is suing someone over the release of materials that may not belong to him.

Clowns, indeed.

Or, as we like to call it: 'election interference'.

A lot of 'news' organizations intentionally misled the public on this story to help elect Joe Biden.

We don't envy the poor schmucks who have to wade through Hunter Biden's underwear selfies.

To any lifeform capable of grunting hard enough to force a single synapse to fire … yes.

To CBS News … not so much.

Oh, there was plenty of lying about Hunter Biden's laptop … and the Big Guy.

Ha! The news media is nothing more than an embarrassing front group for the Democrats.

The same people, of course, who helped spread the lie that the laptop was fake are now rushing to the defense of poor Hunter Biden and cheering on his lawsuit.

