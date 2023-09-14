Hunter Biden sues former Trump staffer for publishing material from the 'laptop from hell'

Remember the Hunter Biden laptop they told us was fake? Yeah, you know, the one that over 50 former intelligence officers told us was Russian disinformation.

Well, Hunter Biden is suing former Trump staffer, Garrett Ziegler, for publishing very real data from the laptop that was so fake it had to be hidden from the public prior to the 2020 election and led to the NY Post getting canned on Twitter.

Hunter Biden's legal team filed a lawsuit Wednesday against former Trump White House aide, Garrett Ziegler, over the publication of private photos, emails and other materials that came from a hard drive allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden. https://t.co/1zGY6C10u1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 14, 2023

Maybe Hunter Biden's lawyers are working for the Russians too!

Nope, he's just the corrupt son of a corrupt father, and the Hunter Biden 'laptop from hell' was real all along.

So the laptop from hell belongs to Hunter Biden according to @CBSNews. Got it. https://t.co/TJ5eNmiskN — CJGAL (@cjg0523) September 14, 2023

Not exactly. CBS News refuses to hear what Hunter Biden and his lawyers are telling them.

"Allegedly."



Clown yourselves further, legacy propaganda media. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 14, 2023

Yeah, CBS News, Hunter Biden is suing someone over the release of materials that may not belong to him.

Clowns, indeed.

Wait, I thought 51 intelligence officers signed a letter saying that the laptop was RuSsiAn iNfOrmAtiOn? pic.twitter.com/S0X0Za7Xzd — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) September 14, 2023

Or, as we like to call it: 'election interference'.

Soooo.... It was his laptop.



I thought you all said it wasn't his laptop.



Didn't you also say it was disinformation and Russian election interference?



Maybe, someone should look into CBS election interference. — System Collapse (@dempocalypse) September 14, 2023

A lot of 'news' organizations intentionally misled the public on this story to help elect Joe Biden.

Discovery gonna be awesome — Eric 🕵️‍♂️ (@EricInfoTech) September 14, 2023

We don't envy the poor schmucks who have to wade through Hunter Biden's underwear selfies.

Sounds like an admission the laptop and information contained is legit, huh? — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) September 14, 2023

The hard drive allegedly belongs to Hunter? But Hunter is suing over the release of private material? So it IS his laptop then. 🤦‍♂️ — RoBo Tesla 𝕏 (@Raldi616) September 14, 2023

To any lifeform capable of grunting hard enough to force a single synapse to fire … yes.

To CBS News … not so much.

Lol what happened to it was all lies — HPN Network🗽 (@HPNnetwork) September 14, 2023

Oh, there was plenty of lying about Hunter Biden's laptop … and the Big Guy.

Ha! The news media is nothing more than an embarrassing front group for the Democrats.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden alleges in a lawsuit that former trump aide Garrett Ziegler accessed and then manipulated data from Hunter Biden’s iPhone which he claimed were on a laptop obtained from associates of Bannon and Giuliani. https://t.co/Lzly0mH5ee — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 13, 2023

The same people, of course, who helped spread the lie that the laptop was fake are now rushing to the defense of poor Hunter Biden and cheering on his lawsuit.

***

