Surprised? Politico: Law enforcement says WH cocaine culprit 'unlikely to be found'

Doug P.  |  3:33 PM on July 05, 2023

The identity of the person who left a bag of cocaine inside an area of the White House remains a mystery.

If Politico's source is correct, it's quite possible the person's identity could remain a mystery forever:

Unlikely to be found, or unlikely to be identified? Because those are two different things.

From Politico

Law enforcement officials confirmed on Wednesday that cocaine was found at the White House over the weekend. But one official familiar with the investigation cautioned that the source of the drug was unlikely to be determined given that it was discovered in a highly trafficked area of the West Wing. 

The small amount of cocaine was found in a cubby area for storing electronics within the West Exec basement entryway into the West Wing, where many people have authorized access, including staff or visitors coming in for West Wing tours. 

Asked what the chances are of finding the culprit, the official said “it’s gonna be very difficult for us to do that because of where it was.” “Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught” by the cameras, added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity given that it’s an ongoing investigation. “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.”

If a Trump supporter broke wind within 50 yards of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th that person would have been quickly tracked down, but somebody who brought cocaine into the White House -- which is no doubt under extensive video surveillance -- may never be found?

Weird, right?

If a suspect is never identified they know that means people are free to assume something, right?

The media knows what to do...

The New York Times will be all over that spin. 

*** 

