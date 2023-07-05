Surprised? Politico: Law enforcement says WH cocaine culprit 'unlikely to be found'

The identity of the person who left a bag of cocaine inside an area of the White House remains a mystery.

If Politico's source is correct, it's quite possible the person's identity could remain a mystery forever:

White House cocaine culprit unlikely to be found: Law enforcement official https://t.co/C0wDkzcSxE — POLITICO (@politico) July 5, 2023

Unlikely to be found, or unlikely to be identified? Because those are two different things.

From Politico:

Law enforcement officials confirmed on Wednesday that cocaine was found at the White House over the weekend. But one official familiar with the investigation cautioned that the source of the drug was unlikely to be determined given that it was discovered in a highly trafficked area of the West Wing. The small amount of cocaine was found in a cubby area for storing electronics within the West Exec basement entryway into the West Wing, where many people have authorized access, including staff or visitors coming in for West Wing tours. Asked what the chances are of finding the culprit, the official said “it’s gonna be very difficult for us to do that because of where it was.” “Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught” by the cameras, added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity given that it’s an ongoing investigation. “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.”

If a Trump supporter broke wind within 50 yards of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th that person would have been quickly tracked down, but somebody who brought cocaine into the White House -- which is no doubt under extensive video surveillance -- may never be found?

The most highly guarded building on the planet and we can't figure out who left a pile of blow on the coffee table. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) July 5, 2023

Law enforcement have committed to uncovering the mystery of the White House cocaine right after they track down the SCOTUS leaker, the J6 pipe bomber, and the Las Vegas shooter. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 5, 2023

Apparently the clever cocaine dropper was able to elude the 24/7 saturation security cameras like a ninja cat burglar parkouring through a diamond museum's laser beams https://t.co/DOaLcmld8x — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 5, 2023

The government that wants to micromanage every aspect of your life claims it can't possibly figure out who dropped a bag of cocaine in one of the most heavily monitored and carefully secured buildings on Earth. https://t.co/ztwHfP9EfM — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 5, 2023

Weird, right?

They could zoom in on the faces of thousands of people and identify them for arrest or questioning after J6, but inside the White House is apparently an unsolvable mystery. https://t.co/wEiTehXTv0 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 5, 2023

If a suspect is never identified they know that means people are free to assume something, right?

This means it was Hunter.

Good thing it wasn't an explosive or anything. Maybe the White House should invest in 24/7 security camer-- oh wait https://t.co/j6hdr4YIEl — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 5, 2023

The media knows what to do...

This is really just a story of a fathers love. — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) July 5, 2023

The New York Times will be all over that spin.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!