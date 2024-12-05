Jeff Bezos Wants to Convince Trump the Press Is Not the Enemy of the People

Liberal heads exploded in late October when the Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, announced that it wasn't going to endorse a candidate in 2024. Staffers (but not Jen Rubin) resigned in protest. Around 200,000 digital subscribers, including Mark Hamill, Stephen King, and Susan Rice, canceled their subscriptions and made a very public display of it.

Advertisement

Bezos, in explaining that newspaper endorsements don't tip the scales of any elections, triggered liberals even more by saying that "the hard truth" is that "Americans don’t trust the news media.” He's suggested bringing on some conservative voices — actual conservative voices, not Rubin and Max Boot.

It was reported that "Morning Joe" dropped 15 percentage points in the ratings after Donald Trump won the election and Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had visited President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago to keep the lines of communication open.

Now it sounds like Bezos wants to pull a Scarborough:

BREAKING: Jeff Bezos says the press is no longer the ‘enemy of the people’ and wants to meet with Trump to persuade him of that. pic.twitter.com/n0Q9pY7C3E — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 5, 2024

Good luck with that, since the Washington Post has continued to be the enemy of the people. Nothing's changed.

What world does HE live in? — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) December 5, 2024

He's just upset that nobody reads WaPo anymore.



They are still the enemy. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 5, 2024

Actions not words Bezos. Talk is cheap. — 0xAllen 🛡️🦇🔊 (@0xAllen_) December 5, 2024

"No longer" indicates an admission of guilt. Accountability is required. Not just admission of guilt. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) December 5, 2024

So, Bezos is the first to admit the press was the enemy of the people? — Todd Man (@stoddglenn) December 5, 2024

Now they all want back in. Hell no — THE CONSERVATIVE GREEK (@THEGREEK2335) December 5, 2024

If that was true, none of us would need persuading. — Kash Patel FBI Director Parody (@KashFBI) December 5, 2024

So...it *was* the enemy of the people? It's good to have that admission, but we already knew that. Also, once a cheater, always a cheater, so this relationship is dead. — Chris Martenson (@chrismartenson) December 5, 2024

Good. Not true. But at least Bezos is trying. — Sarcassus the Impaler (@buddyperdue) December 5, 2024

Bezos seems to have been slightly red-pilled by reality: the people wanted Trump, and the press did everything it could to get Kamala Harris elected since Trump was literally Hitler. Bezos is realizing that his paper doesn't represent the American public at all.

***