Jeff Bezos Wants to Convince Trump the Press Is Not the Enemy of the People

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 05, 2024
Twitchy

Liberal heads exploded in late October when the Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, announced that it wasn't going to endorse a candidate in 2024. Staffers (but not Jen Rubin) resigned in protest. Around 200,000 digital subscribers, including Mark Hamill, Stephen King, and Susan Rice, canceled their subscriptions and made a very public display of it. 

Bezos, in explaining that newspaper endorsements don't tip the scales of any elections, triggered liberals even more by saying that "the hard truth" is that "Americans don’t trust the news media.” He's suggested bringing on some conservative voices — actual conservative voices, not Rubin and Max Boot.

It was reported that "Morning Joe" dropped 15 percentage points in the ratings after Donald Trump won the election and Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had visited President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago to keep the lines of communication open.

Now it sounds like Bezos wants to pull a Scarborough:

Good luck with that, since the Washington Post has continued to be the enemy of the people. Nothing's changed.

Bezos seems to have been slightly red-pilled by reality: the people wanted Trump, and the press did everything it could to get Kamala Harris elected since Trump was literally Hitler. Bezos is realizing that his paper doesn't represent the American public at all.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JEFF BEZOS WASHINGTON POST ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

