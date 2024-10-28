PURE PROJECTION: Kamala Harris Says Trump Will Take First, Second Amendment Rights From...
Jen Rubin Expresses Admiration for Fellow WaPo Columnist Who Actually Resigned

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 28, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

A lot of liberals are upset that both the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post didn't endorse anyone this time around. Keep in mind that they didn't endorse Donald Trump either — but not endorsing Kamala Harris is practically the same thing.

As we noted, Washington Post columnist Jen Rubin applauded a Los Angeles Times writer who resigned over the non-endorsement and shamed her boss for not doing the same:

So the obvious question is: When is Rubin resigning from the Washington Post in protest? It's been several days now that her paper declined to endorse Harris. So when is she packing up and leaving?

The hypocrisy gets worse. A fellow Washington Post columnist announced that she had resigned over the paper's non-endorsement.

Rubin says her admiration for Nichele Norris is hard to express.

So she lauds a colleague for resigning and yet stays put.

Rubin is still working for The Man.

Rubin apparently doesn't feel any shame working as a puppet for MAGA-loving owner Jeff Bezos. We're assuming she's telling herself that her column will be needed more than ever should Trump win reelection. She could do that from Substack, though.

***

 

