Jen Rubin Expresses Admiration for Fellow WaPo Columnist Who Actually Resigned

A lot of liberals are upset that both the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post didn't endorse anyone this time around. Keep in mind that they didn't endorse Donald Trump either — but not endorsing Kamala Harris is practically the same thing.

As we noted, Washington Post columnist Jen Rubin applauded a Los Angeles Times writer who resigned over the non-endorsement and shamed her boss for not doing the same:

Brava. That is courage. And shame on her boss for not joining her. https://t.co/6c4s93MBsa — Jen "Vote Early" Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 23, 2024

So the obvious question is: When is Rubin resigning from the Washington Post in protest? It's been several days now that her paper declined to endorse Harris. So when is she packing up and leaving?

The hypocrisy gets worse. A fellow Washington Post columnist announced that she had resigned over the paper's non-endorsement.

As of yesterday, I have decided to resign from my role as a columnist for The Washington Post — a newspaper that I love. In a moment like this, everyone needs to make their own decisions. This is the reasonfor mine. 🧵 — Michele Norris (@michele_norris) October 27, 2024

Rubin says her admiration for Nichele Norris is hard to express.

She has been a brilliant voice and will continue to be so wherever and whenever she speaks out and writes. My admiration for her is hard to express — Jen "Vote Early" Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 27, 2024

So she lauds a colleague for resigning and yet stays put.

Jen Rubin admires and praises people who have the courage to quit their jobs at papers that have declined to endorse Kamala Harris, and yet she has not yet announced her resignation. https://t.co/Ovr0R31CYe — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 27, 2024

Principles for thee.



Paycheck for me. — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) October 27, 2024

I was sure today was the day she would announce her resignation — ToniWanKanobi (@tbird765) October 27, 2024

Like the people who say they are moving. All blah blah blah. No action. — Wokezilla (@Wokezilla2) October 27, 2024

Certainly seems to have more moral courage than you, Jen — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 27, 2024

Rubin is still working for The Man.

You should do the same. Democracy is at stake, Jen. — DemocraticDespotism (@DemocraticDesp1) October 27, 2024

I want to admire you like that. Resign so I can. — Jactan1776 (@Jactan1776) October 27, 2024

When are you resigning? You said it’s shameful not to — Vincent venn Diagram (@SojournerTruthe) October 27, 2024

Well done to Michele. Jen you really should resign as well. Every journo that does not resign is essentially collaborating with Trump. Only by resigning can you as a journo say you truly resisted. Mass journo resignations needed. — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) October 27, 2024

Your turn to make the principled stand Jen. Or maybe you're not that principled but rather a bad faith actor playing whatever role earns you some money. C'mon Jen, put your money where your 'principles' are. — William O (@SpiritInDaNite) October 27, 2024

Your resignation is going to be even braver and more glorious. — jollyraptor (@jollier_raptor) October 27, 2024

Actions speak louder than words. You should resign too. — Hunters Laptop (@HunterBLaptop1) October 28, 2024

Rubin apparently doesn't feel any shame working as a puppet for MAGA-loving owner Jeff Bezos. We're assuming she's telling herself that her column will be needed more than ever should Trump win reelection. She could do that from Substack, though.

