Susan Rice Throws Epic Tantrum and Dumps WaPo Over Kamala Snub

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:20 PM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Obama's favorite lackey, Susan Rice, is not happy with WaPo's decision not to endorse Kamala. How dare they not do what Obama wants them to do?

Susan 'Karen' Rice sounds like she is about to cancel her subscription.

The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates

Susan is shocked the press is not bending to her will.

If not, let's start a collection!

They were so ready to install Kamala.

Oh, she will do her level best to make them pay.

Maybe Clinton calling Kari Lake 'physically attractive' should have been a sign.

She needs to take a long look in the mirror.

Don't go away mad, Susan. Just go away.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS SUSAN RICE TRUMP WAPO WASHINGTON POST 2024 ELECTION

