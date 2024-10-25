Susan Rice Throws Epic Tantrum and Dumps WaPo Over Kamala Snub

Obama's favorite lackey, Susan Rice, is not happy with WaPo's decision not to endorse Kamala. How dare they not do what Obama wants them to do?

Susan 'Karen' Rice sounds like she is about to cancel her subscription.

The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates

Susan is shocked the press is not bending to her will.

Pay close attention to who is angry at the Washington Post today. It's a subtle admission that they believe the media exists to serve their political causes and ambitions. https://t.co/Z3lo8ZEcHu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2024

Susan Rice is having a conniption over this https://t.co/1zrvUazvwB — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) October 25, 2024

The WaPo won't endorse Kamala.



The entire left wing is melting down, and employees are threatening to resign.



It's like sipping a fine bourbon at sunset. https://t.co/xP0PqcnbH5 pic.twitter.com/omyQkZQPMq — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 25, 2024

Susan Rice is mad. https://t.co/Z3lo8ZEKx2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2024

But are you leaving the country? Please? https://t.co/QxmXSYBEaY — Margo (@MargoinWNC) October 25, 2024

If not, let's start a collection!

How about a campus sit-in in the WaPo’s dean’s office? https://t.co/hw5BIKVueh — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) October 25, 2024

🤣That whole puppet presidency thing was working out so well for you... and you wanted it to go on and on ...awww. LMAO. https://t.co/ongXy4ICZL — Jebb Young (@JebbYoung) October 25, 2024

They were so ready to install Kamala.

"How dare you Newspaper!!! How dare you!!!" https://t.co/dzrX0aRHpR — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 25, 2024

Bookmark this post. Highly likely that she'll be asking them to publish an op-ed of hers before year-end. https://t.co/TnyAQzl9ei — 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘑. 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 (@StevenJDuffield) October 25, 2024

Oh, she will do her level best to make them pay.

The Democrats pushed normies away. https://t.co/gfSCwNnNh5 — Fletch (@belmont_iii) October 25, 2024

Ho ho ho@KamalaHarris is being abandoned by her own, or she thought they were her own



This has been brewing for weeks. Just watch #BillClinton, for example#USelection2024 https://t.co/ZB3T9sRdz0 — le Couteau (@alkanomega) October 25, 2024

Maybe Clinton calling Kari Lake 'physically attractive' should have been a sign.

Have you considered crying about it? https://t.co/EivCf6zux3 — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) October 25, 2024

Disavowing WaPo, but not disavowing the "Trump is a fascist" and "democracy is on the ballot" rhetoric, is how we got to where we are. Remind me, who is divisive? https://t.co/09u2ObB21N — NorCal (@NorCalispurple) October 25, 2024

She needs to take a long look in the mirror.

Washington insider dislikes even the pretence of an independent press. https://t.co/NR03ChyPu4 — docMfan (@docMfan) October 25, 2024

Bwahahaha. As a lifelong subscriber you don’t read much or you train puppies. https://t.co/nVqifUtBJB — Mr. Zero (@SmileMrZero) October 25, 2024

Don't go away mad, Susan. Just go away.