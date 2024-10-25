Democracy Dies In Dumbness: Hamill, King Cancel WaPo Subscriptions, Fail to See Irony

BREAKING: The Trump-Rogan Podcast Just Dropped! (WATCH)
Amy
Amy  |  10:30 PM on October 25, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy told you here and here, our friends on the Left are NOT taking kindly to the Washington Post's decision to decline endorsing a Presidential candidate.

Mark Hamill, never one to miss out on the latest ridiculous unself-aware liberal trend, felt the need to join in:

It's genuinely fascinating to see how people who rant that a Trump presidency is a threat to Democracy will turn on a dime the minute one of their trusted journalistic institutions takes a step out of line.

No, of course he doesn't. The "free speech for me, but not for thee" crowd never does.

That's an excellent question and a great point. We're pretty sure WaPo presents content that Hamill agrees with nearly 100 percent of the time, but this one decision has him jumping ship? And, just how many people take newspaper endorsements that seriously these days?

Stephen King also felt the need to tell the world about how disappointed he is:

Yes, we're sure he's devastated.

We all know he's not.

And that about sums it up.

Tags: ENDORSEMENT WAPO WASHINGTON POST 2024 ELECTION

