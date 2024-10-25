Democracy Dies In Dumbness: Hamill, King Cancel WaPo Subscriptions, Fail to See Irony

As Twitchy told you here and here, our friends on the Left are NOT taking kindly to the Washington Post's decision to decline endorsing a Presidential candidate.

Mark Hamill, never one to miss out on the latest ridiculous unself-aware liberal trend, felt the need to join in:

It's genuinely fascinating to see how people who rant that a Trump presidency is a threat to Democracy will turn on a dime the minute one of their trusted journalistic institutions takes a step out of line.

Because they wouldn’t endorse your candidate? Do you see the irony in that? — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) October 25, 2024

No, of course he doesn't. The "free speech for me, but not for thee" crowd never does.

You cancelled WaPo for not telling you what you want to hear? — Someone Important (@justimportant2) October 25, 2024

That's an excellent question and a great point. We're pretty sure WaPo presents content that Hamill agrees with nearly 100 percent of the time, but this one decision has him jumping ship? And, just how many people take newspaper endorsements that seriously these days?

Stephen King also felt the need to tell the world about how disappointed he is:

After 5 years, I have canceled my subscription to the Washington Post. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 25, 2024

Bezos is crying over Stephen's $50/yr right now — patriots.win (@JoinPatriots) October 25, 2024

Yes, we're sure he's devastated.

Are you canceling all your books on Amazon too?



(Cricket sounds) — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 25, 2024

We all know he's not.

Outlets like the Washington Post have conditioned their readers to expect political affirmations, so it's unsurprising that they react to this sudden burst of impartiality as one would to a shot of ipecac. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 26, 2024

And that about sums it up.