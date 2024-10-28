WaPo Owner's 'People Don't Trust the Media' Reality Check Is GUARANTEED to Trigger Lib Journo-Land

There's been a major disturbance in the lib/media force in the last couple of weeks, because the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post and now the USA Today have declined to endorse a presidential candidate in an election year and sparked resignations at some of those outlets.

Apparently American newspapers recommending that U.S. citizens vote for the Democrat candidate has become the preferred way to "save democracy" these last few years. That could be coming to an end for a while.

The backlash at the Washington Post has caused the newspaper's owner, Jeff Bezos, to issue a statement that's going to cause a freakout. It comes with a reality check sure to precipitate some head explosions amongst "journalists" (aka stenographers for the Democrats):

BREAKING: Bezos does damage control:



“The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media”



Will it work?



“Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election. No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, “I’m going with Newspaper A’s endorsement.”… pic.twitter.com/gV2R7TblhQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 28, 2024

Interesting:

Jeff Bezos has published an op-ed in WaPo: “We must be accurate, and we must be believed to be accurate. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but we are failing on the second requirement. Most people believe the media is biased. Anyone who doesn’t see this is paying scant attention to… pic.twitter.com/hQOMxzAhJk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2024

In an op-ed for his @washingtonpost, Jeff Bezos says "declining to endorse presidential candidates is not enough to move us very far up the trust scale, but it’s a meaningful step in the right direction." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 28, 2024

The "trust scale" has been completely burned away at this point.

Here are the opening and closing paragraphs of Bezos' statement:

In the annual public surveys about trust and reputation, journalists and the media have regularly fallen near the very bottom, often just above Congress. But in this year’s Gallup poll, we have managed to fall below Congress. Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working. [...] While I do not and will not push my personal interest, I will also not allow this paper to stay on autopilot and fade into irrelevance — overtaken by unresearched podcasts and social media barbs — not without a fight. It’s too important. The stakes are too high. Now more than ever the world needs a credible, trusted, independent voice, and where better for that voice to originate than the capital city of the most important country in the world? To win this fight, we will have to exercise new muscles. Some changes will be a return to the past, and some will be new inventions. Criticism will be part and parcel of anything new, of course. This is the way of the world. None of this will be easy, but it will be worth it. I am so grateful to be part of this endeavor. Many of the finest journalists you’ll find anywhere work at The Washington Post, and they work painstakingly every day to get to the truth. They deserve to be believed.

Well, there it is! Although we need to see future proof that WaPo journalists "deserve to be believed."

Not with his WP staff. They'll lose their mind even though what he is saying is irrefutably correct. — WSG (@WScottGordon) October 28, 2024

He's right people don't trust the media. — Amy Lyle - unlucky but tenacious (@amylyle) October 29, 2024

Where will this all lead? Stay tuned!