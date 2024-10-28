At Fascist Rally, Donald Trump Calls for the Death Penalty for Illegal Immigrants...
CNN: Trump Unveils Most Extreme Closing Argument in Modern Presidential History
Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes...
Do NOT TOUCH: Watch Kamala Harris Get Distracted Like a Toddler by Shiny...
Non-Endorsements Spread: USA Today Catches NYT and LA Times Newspaper Neutrality Fever
PURE PROJECTION: Kamala Harris Says Trump Will Take First, Second Amendment Rights From...
Walz's Wang: The Daughter of a Chinese Communist Official, Loved and Left by...
Chicago Tribune Leaves Out a Big Detail in Its Headline About Fatal Police...
NY Posts Insists J.D. Vance's Nerdy High School Hobby Shows His 'Dark' Political...
Jen Rubin Expresses Admiration for Fellow WaPo Columnist Who Actually Resigned
Julia Roberts Reminds Women They Don’t Have to Tell Their Husbands They Voted...
GO SPORTSBALL! 'Coach' Tim Walz Gets DRAGGED For Not Knowing the First Thing...
Democrats Inflicting Six-Figure Cancellations on Washington Post for Kamala Non-Endorsemen...
Tim Walz: Stop the Name Calling and Division! (If Only Trump Nazis and...

WaPo Owner's 'People Don't Trust the Media' Reality Check Is GUARANTEED to Trigger Lib Journo-Land

Doug P.  |  9:15 PM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

There's been a major disturbance in the lib/media force in the last couple of weeks, because the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post and now the USA Today have declined to endorse a presidential candidate in an election year and sparked resignations at some of those outlets. 

Advertisement

Apparently American newspapers recommending that U.S. citizens vote for the Democrat candidate has become the preferred way to "save democracy" these last few years. That could be coming to an end for a while. 

The backlash at the Washington Post has caused the newspaper's owner, Jeff Bezos, to issue a statement that's going to cause a freakout. It comes with a reality check sure to precipitate some head explosions amongst "journalists" (aka stenographers for the Democrats): 

Interesting:

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes Their Lame October Surprise
justmindy
Advertisement

The "trust scale" has been completely burned away at this point.

Here are the opening and closing paragraphs of Bezos' statement

In the annual public surveys about trust and reputation, journalists and the media have regularly fallen near the very bottom, often just above Congress. But in this year’s Gallup poll, we have managed to fall below Congress. Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working. 

[...]

While I do not and will not push my personal interest, I will also not allow this paper to stay on autopilot and fade into irrelevance — overtaken by unresearched podcasts and social media barbs — not without a fight. It’s too important. The stakes are too high. Now more than ever the world needs a credible, trusted, independent voice, and where better for that voice to originate than the capital city of the most important country in the world? To win this fight, we will have to exercise new muscles. Some changes will be a return to the past, and some will be new inventions. Criticism will be part and parcel of anything new, of course. This is the way of the world. None of this will be easy, but it will be worth it. I am so grateful to be part of this endeavor. Many of the finest journalists you’ll find anywhere work at The Washington Post, and they work painstakingly every day to get to the truth. They deserve to be believed.

Advertisement

Well, there it is! Although we need to see future proof that WaPo journalists "deserve to be believed." 

Where will this all lead? Stay tuned!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JEFF BEZOS JENNIFER RUBIN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes Their Lame October Surprise
justmindy
CNN: Trump Unveils Most Extreme Closing Argument in Modern Presidential History
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Do NOT TOUCH: Watch Kamala Harris Get Distracted Like a Toddler by Shiny Things at Semiconductor Plant
Amy Curtis
GO SPORTSBALL! 'Coach' Tim Walz Gets DRAGGED For Not Knowing the First Thing About Football
Grateful Calvin
Chicago Tribune Leaves Out a Big Detail in Its Headline About Fatal Police Shooting
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes Their Lame October Surprise justmindy
Advertisement