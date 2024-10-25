The Meltdown is DELICIOUS as the Word Spreads WaPo Will Not Endorse a Presidential Candidate

In the wake of the decision by WaPo not to endorse anyone for President, the leftists have started to meltdown. Redsteeze was kind enough to round them up for us to enjoy.
Hooboy they madhttps://t.co/5ZHSO8Hr3D— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2024
Please do not put in the paper that I got mad.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2024
Oh, we are going to tell the people about all the anger.
Democracy Died in Daylight. #RIPWashingtonPost https://t.co/Svp1riA7RA— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 25, 2024
Is this the part where Democracy Dies in Darkness?— Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) October 25, 2024
Shame on you, @WashingtonPost. https://t.co/8xo0IPsEPQ pic.twitter.com/aKU594Eae9
Washington Post 2017: Democracy Dies in Darkness!— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 25, 2024
Washington Post 2024: Would it kill you to live a few years under a dictatorship? pic.twitter.com/X8p08h6Dwd
Bring all of your buckets. There are enough liberal tears for everyone.
I cannot imagine a more disgraceful move by a newspaper I grew up with—whose motto is “Democracy dies in darkness.”— Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🎈 (@jimstewartson) October 25, 2024
Just devastating to see once great institutions be laid so low.
However, and this is important, now you will get to really see who is who. Never let them forget. https://t.co/5P8qvWx8xY
Recommended
He has to rend his garments and cover himself with ashes to really sell the bit.
Democracy dies in the broad daylight, it seems. https://t.co/ZzA6aVFGgX— tré easton (@treeaston) October 25, 2024
No one said Leftists are creative.
This is appalling. @washingtonpost just can’t choose between democracy and autocracy… https://t.co/sf8tpJkoEw— (((Jew))) (@JoshMalina) October 25, 2024
"Democracy dies in darkness" turned out to be a total joke https://t.co/q0vrZdSWXO— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) October 25, 2024
Ok, but this reply is getting old. Let's come up with something more unique, Leftists.
Democracy dies in the fetal position. https://t.co/pd7ORU2l7Z— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 25, 2024
YAAASSSS! We love the imagery.
I’m starting to think that billionaires shouldn’t be able to control the media but what do I know https://t.co/oQBarUhiLh— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) October 25, 2024
Listen, the reason billionaires are rich and stay that way is they know how to stop losing money. Bezos saw the writing on the wall. Too bad the rest of his staff are partisan hacks.
The Post is changing their motto from “Democracy Dies in Darkness” to “Democracy Dies.” https://t.co/EHCB4TIE6M— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) October 25, 2024
Womp womp.
To be fair, the @washingtonpost said, “Democracy dies in darkness.” They never said they wouldn’t participate in killing it in broad daylight. https://t.co/8Y4CZprNMw— Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) October 25, 2024
Imagine Leah clutching her pearls and falling back on her fainting couch as she wrote this. Someone get this fine lady some smelling salts, stat!
Turns out, democracy dies in broad daylight.— Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) October 25, 2024
What cowards. https://t.co/apoGJ6qNiQ
The college professors are aghast!
Again, the white media, is doing all it can to help Trump win. https://t.co/WnOuK7103a— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 25, 2024
Once again, blame the white people.
