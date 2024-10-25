The Meltdown is DELICIOUS as the Word Spreads WaPo Will Not Endorse a Presidential Candidate

In the wake of the decision by WaPo not to endorse anyone for President, the leftists have started to meltdown. Redsteeze was kind enough to round them up for us to enjoy.

Hooboy they madhttps://t.co/5ZHSO8Hr3D — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2024

Please do not put in the paper that I got mad. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2024

Oh, we are going to tell the people about all the anger.

Is this the part where Democracy Dies in Darkness?



Shame on you, @WashingtonPost. https://t.co/8xo0IPsEPQ pic.twitter.com/aKU594Eae9 — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) October 25, 2024

Washington Post 2017: Democracy Dies in Darkness!



Washington Post 2024: Would it kill you to live a few years under a dictatorship? pic.twitter.com/X8p08h6Dwd — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 25, 2024

Bring all of your buckets. There are enough liberal tears for everyone.

I cannot imagine a more disgraceful move by a newspaper I grew up with—whose motto is “Democracy dies in darkness.”



Just devastating to see once great institutions be laid so low.



However, and this is important, now you will get to really see who is who. Never let them forget. https://t.co/5P8qvWx8xY — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🎈 (@jimstewartson) October 25, 2024

He has to rend his garments and cover himself with ashes to really sell the bit.

Democracy dies in the broad daylight, it seems. https://t.co/ZzA6aVFGgX — tré easton (@treeaston) October 25, 2024

No one said Leftists are creative.

"Democracy dies in darkness" turned out to be a total joke https://t.co/q0vrZdSWXO — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) October 25, 2024

Ok, but this reply is getting old. Let's come up with something more unique, Leftists.

Democracy dies in the fetal position. https://t.co/pd7ORU2l7Z — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 25, 2024

YAAASSSS! We love the imagery.

I’m starting to think that billionaires shouldn’t be able to control the media but what do I know https://t.co/oQBarUhiLh — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) October 25, 2024

Listen, the reason billionaires are rich and stay that way is they know how to stop losing money. Bezos saw the writing on the wall. Too bad the rest of his staff are partisan hacks.

The Post is changing their motto from “Democracy Dies in Darkness” to “Democracy Dies.” https://t.co/EHCB4TIE6M — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) October 25, 2024

Womp womp.

To be fair, the @washingtonpost said, “Democracy dies in darkness.” They never said they wouldn’t participate in killing it in broad daylight. https://t.co/8Y4CZprNMw — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) October 25, 2024

Imagine Leah clutching her pearls and falling back on her fainting couch as she wrote this. Someone get this fine lady some smelling salts, stat!

Turns out, democracy dies in broad daylight.



What cowards. https://t.co/apoGJ6qNiQ — Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) October 25, 2024

The college professors are aghast!

Again, the white media, is doing all it can to help Trump win. https://t.co/WnOuK7103a — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 25, 2024

Once again, blame the white people.