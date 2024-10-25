The Meltdown is DELICIOUS as the Word Spreads WaPo Will Not Endorse a Presidential Candidate

Donald Trump Is a Mensch: Holocaust Survivor Shames Harris for Evoking Hitler to...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:20 PM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In the wake of the decision by WaPo not to endorse anyone for President, the leftists have started to meltdown. Redsteeze was kind enough to round them up for us to enjoy.

Oh, we are going to tell the people about all the anger. 

Bring all of your buckets. There are enough liberal tears for everyone.

justmindy
He has to rend his garments and cover himself with ashes to really sell the bit.

No one said Leftists are creative.

Ok, but this reply is getting old. Let's come up with something more unique, Leftists.

YAAASSSS! We love the imagery.

Listen, the reason billionaires are rich and stay that way is they know how to stop losing money. Bezos saw the writing on the wall. Too bad the rest of his staff are partisan hacks.

Womp womp.

Imagine Leah clutching her pearls and falling back on her fainting couch as she wrote this. Someone get this fine lady some smelling salts, stat!

The college professors are aghast!

Once again, blame the white people.

