WaPo Couldn't Decide If Kamala Harris Is Better Than Literally Hitler, Won't Be Endorsing Anybody

The wheels appear to be completely falling off the Harris campaign as they enter the home stretch of the election, and things just got even more awkward for Team Kamala:

Now we'll sit back and wait for some of the Post's totally objective and unbiased "journalists" get incredibly angry over this decision:

The Post has endorsed a presidential candidate for decades, but not this year. They were joined by the L.A. Times.

It appears to boil down to something quite simple: The Post's leadership didn't feel like jumping aboard what they seem to sense is a ship that's sinking fast.

Too funny.

The Democrats might be wishing they'd have just stuck with Joe Biden at this point.