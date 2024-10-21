Karine Jean-Pierre Can't Name Any Kamala Harris Policy That's Different Than Joe Biden's Policy

Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became ‘A Woke Trash Heap’
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Earlier this month, Kamala Harris said in a softball interview that she couldn’t think of anything she’d do differently than Joe Biden. NBC News reported that the Harris campaign sprung into action after that interview "discussing ways to clean up her responses to questions this week about how she would differentiate herself from President Biden."

Since then, Harris has been given multiple opportunities to put some daylight between herself and Biden. NBC News' Peter Alexander asked her to name one policy she would have done differently over the past three-and-a-half years. "To be very candid with you, even including Mike Pence, vice presidents are not critical of their presidents," she responded.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was given the opportunity Monday to name any one policy, foreign or domestic, in which she differed from Biden. The best Jean-Pierre could come up with was that "they've been critical partners."

So, no, she can't think of anything different. Harris campaign advisor Mitch Landrieu was asked by CNN how Harris was different from Biden: "She's a woman of color," he answered.

As we reported earlier Monday, Harris still claims her "new way forward" wouldn't be "a continuation of the Biden administration." She's promising a "new way forward" and to "turn the page," and yet neither Harris nor her proxies can name one policy that differs from Biden's.

Even vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said last month that "we can't afford four more years" of this.

As we reported last week, the Harris campaign has actually put her "New Way Forward" into a book.

Can we hear the plan? How is it different from the current plan? Can she give us a clue?

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

