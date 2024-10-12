Doug Emhoff Calls Allegations of Domestic Abuse 'a Distraction'
NBC News: Kamala Harris Campaign Discussing Ways to Differentiate Her From Joe Biden

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 12, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Kamala Harris was asked this week in a softball interview if there was anything she would have done differently than President Joe Biden. Harris paused for a moment and then said she couldn't think of anything.

NBC News reports that Harris' team has been discussing ways to "clean up" her response to that question.

Monica Alba and Carol E. Lee report:

Harris’ answers — including one where she said she couldn’t think of anything she’d do differently than Biden — quickly became fodder for her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, who has played a video clip of the exchange at campaign rallies as a majority of voters still view the current president unfavorably. 

The discussions within Harris’ team have included how she could put more distance between her and Biden, the people familiar with the discussions said, as well as what that would entail in the final weeks of the 2024 race.

Polling has consistently found that Biden is a drag on Harris' candidacy and that voters are eager for a new direction. But Harris has been reluctant to be critical of Biden by outright critiquing his presidency. “Her level of loyalty is incredible," one source said.

It's ironic — just a few months back people were saying that Harris was a drag on Joe Biden's reelection. Now the party is overcome with joy and looking for a new future.

Her values haven't changed.

Any policy she proposes is to the left of Biden. And it's still a mystery why she can't accomplish anything now, while she's in office.

There's only one reason Harris was coronated, and it's because they knew Biden was going to lose. Harris brings absolutely nothing to the table with her "new way forward."

***

