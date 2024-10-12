NBC News: Kamala Harris Campaign Discussing Ways to Differentiate Her From Joe Biden

Kamala Harris was asked this week in a softball interview if there was anything she would have done differently than President Joe Biden. Harris paused for a moment and then said she couldn't think of anything.

NBC News reports that Harris' team has been discussing ways to "clean up" her response to that question.

Kamala Harris’ team has been discussing ways to clean up her responses to questions this week about how she would differentiate herself from President Biden, according to people familiar with the discussions. https://t.co/VwIy80k4XK — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 12, 2024

Monica Alba and Carol E. Lee report:

Harris’ answers — including one where she said she couldn’t think of anything she’d do differently than Biden — quickly became fodder for her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, who has played a video clip of the exchange at campaign rallies as a majority of voters still view the current president unfavorably. The discussions within Harris’ team have included how she could put more distance between her and Biden, the people familiar with the discussions said, as well as what that would entail in the final weeks of the 2024 race. Polling has consistently found that Biden is a drag on Harris' candidacy and that voters are eager for a new direction. But Harris has been reluctant to be critical of Biden by outright critiquing his presidency. “Her level of loyalty is incredible," one source said.

It's ironic — just a few months back people were saying that Harris was a drag on Joe Biden's reelection. Now the party is overcome with joy and looking for a new future.

It's October 12th and her team are trying to figure out how to claim she's different than Biden. — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 12, 2024

1) It’s Oct 12 & they’re *now* discussing how to clean this up?



2) Am I mistaken, or has the Trump campaign not yet started aired ads featuring her devastating answer on The View? She handed them the soundbyte of the campaign five days ago.



Does anybody want to win this race? https://t.co/5LkiwqAc8S — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 12, 2024





You just revealed the dirty secret. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 12, 2024

If she can’t articulate it when asked in several interviews by now, what’s the point? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 12, 2024

The difference is she is to the left of Biden, but they can't say that. — Wirra (@wirraone) October 12, 2024

Too late. Even if she comes up with glorious answers now, it will look obviously rehearsed and not anything that came from her mind or heart. The ship has sailed on making her appear genuine and having her own substance and character. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) October 12, 2024

Don't bother. We heard her the first several times. — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) October 12, 2024

So... that joy thing's not working out? — Robert (@robrrt) October 12, 2024

Seems a bit late to be trying to figure out a campaign’s messaging and identity — Parodied Dr. Evan, MD in Placation (@LizardKing1893) October 12, 2024

Typically when someone asks me a question pertaining to my beliefs, I tend to just provide an answer without needing to consult a team. — M (@drecktacular) October 12, 2024

Her values haven't changed.

So she represents change, but her team can't figure out how? Got it. — David (@DaveTheNewb) October 12, 2024

Any policy she proposes is to the left of Biden. And it's still a mystery why she can't accomplish anything now, while she's in office.

This is how you know internal polling is significantly worse than the polls they're showing us — Chris (@cthorson910) October 12, 2024

Gosh maybe an actual primary would have been a good idea? — Athena (@1trueathena) October 12, 2024

There's only one reason Harris was coronated, and it's because they knew Biden was going to lose. Harris brings absolutely nothing to the table with her "new way forward."

