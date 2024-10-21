Kamala Harris Insists She Won't Continue Biden Policies, but NO ONE Believes She'll REALLY Turn the Page

Kamala Harris is literally half of the Biden-Harris administration. And she's on record -- multiple times -- saying she wouldn't do anything differently than Biden.

Advertisement

So much for 'turn the page', huh?

But because her campaign can do nothing but flip-flop on previous policy positions, Kamala's trying to argue she wouldn't be a continuation of the Biden era. Despite saying she wouldn't do anything differently.

WATCH:

Kamala claims her "new way forward" wouldn't be "a continuation of the Biden administration."



She is *literally* half of the Biden administration — she owns ALL of it. pic.twitter.com/iXg8vP9BQz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

We have no reason to believe her.

It's the only argument she's got.

Whatever page they're turning, I can tell you that the book sucks. Send that s**t back to Barnes and Noble. — Burglecutt (@PhelanMJ) October 21, 2024

Her list of accomplishments is not enough to fill a book.

Those 2 on that stage are everything that's wrong about American politics today. DEIs that were handed their positions. — Ken Hollingsworth (@KenHollingswo11) October 21, 2024

YUP.

It’s not shocking to see all the tyrants teaming up with Kamala. Liz is the perfect example of the swamp sticking together. Sometimes the trash just takes itself out! We actually appreciate them showing their colors! — AshleyK🇺🇸🫡 (@Justice4allAK) October 21, 2024

We sure do.

Turn the page on this witch America. pic.twitter.com/rc1yUWuMen — SteamHappy (@SteamHappy123) October 21, 2024

Yes.

Turn the page and close that book.

You can’t claim a ‘new way forward’ when you’ve been part of the decision-making all along. She’s got Biden’s baggage, whether she likes it or not. — Wilson (@donhustlewolf) October 21, 2024

And she's made zero effort to articulate how'd she be different.

This is all on her. She failed the test.

That's just one of her many problems.

She has no plans. Just DISTRUCTION. https://t.co/bGo9ARxob5 — ShibOley (@ShibOley) October 21, 2024

MASS destruction.

She doesn’t get it. She never will. She’s not qualified for being President. She wasn’t qualified to even be Vice President but we know why she was chosen. Absolutely terrible, low IQ installment here. https://t.co/SwkqEeFaxs — RobW (@RobW74909847) October 21, 2024

She deserves to lose.

Liz Cheney sitting to Kamala's left, as if Harris really is a moderate, is sad to see.



She is fronting for a communist. *spit*🤬 https://t.co/mdnmUyoiOg — America, Amen. Tim Sumner 🇺🇸 (@SgtTim911) October 21, 2024

Like a lot of so-called 'Republicans' and 'conservatives', Liz has a terminal case of Trump Derangement.

And no one -- not even Kamala's most ardent supporters -- believe she'd be different. They might say that, but they don't believe it.

She's part and parcel of the Biden-Harris administration.