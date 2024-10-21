Kamala Harris Insists She Won't Continue Biden Policies, but NO ONE Believes She'll REALLY Turn the Page

Kamala Harris is literally half of the Biden-Harris administration. And she's on record -- multiple times -- saying she wouldn't do anything differently than Biden.
So much for 'turn the page', huh?
But because her campaign can do nothing but flip-flop on previous policy positions, Kamala's trying to argue she wouldn't be a continuation of the Biden era. Despite saying she wouldn't do anything differently.
WATCH:
Kamala claims her "new way forward" wouldn't be "a continuation of the Biden administration."— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024
She is *literally* half of the Biden administration — she owns ALL of it. pic.twitter.com/iXg8vP9BQz
We have no reason to believe her.
😆 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/mRcQ0qHprh— King of Guns & Glory (@hailgunsglory) October 21, 2024
It's the only argument she's got.
Whatever page they're turning, I can tell you that the book sucks. Send that s**t back to Barnes and Noble.— Burglecutt (@PhelanMJ) October 21, 2024
Her list of accomplishments is not enough to fill a book.
Those 2 on that stage are everything that's wrong about American politics today. DEIs that were handed their positions.— Ken Hollingsworth (@KenHollingswo11) October 21, 2024
YUP.
It’s not shocking to see all the tyrants teaming up with Kamala. Liz is the perfect example of the swamp sticking together. Sometimes the trash just takes itself out! We actually appreciate them showing their colors!— AshleyK🇺🇸🫡 (@Justice4allAK) October 21, 2024
We sure do.
Turn the page on this witch America. pic.twitter.com/rc1yUWuMen— SteamHappy (@SteamHappy123) October 21, 2024
Yes.
Turn the page and close that book.
You can’t claim a ‘new way forward’ when you’ve been part of the decision-making all along. She’s got Biden’s baggage, whether she likes it or not.— Wilson (@donhustlewolf) October 21, 2024
Recommended
And she's made zero effort to articulate how'd she be different.
This is all on her. She failed the test.
It's her wide open border. https://t.co/sdtzPWnt0f— Stephen (@01splcheck) October 21, 2024
That's just one of her many problems.
She has no plans. Just DISTRUCTION. https://t.co/bGo9ARxob5— ShibOley (@ShibOley) October 21, 2024
MASS destruction.
She doesn’t get it. She never will. She’s not qualified for being President. She wasn’t qualified to even be Vice President but we know why she was chosen. Absolutely terrible, low IQ installment here. https://t.co/SwkqEeFaxs— RobW (@RobW74909847) October 21, 2024
She deserves to lose.
Liz Cheney sitting to Kamala's left, as if Harris really is a moderate, is sad to see.— America, Amen. Tim Sumner 🇺🇸 (@SgtTim911) October 21, 2024
She is fronting for a communist. *spit*🤬 https://t.co/mdnmUyoiOg
Like a lot of so-called 'Republicans' and 'conservatives', Liz has a terminal case of Trump Derangement.
October 21, 2024
And no one -- not even Kamala's most ardent supporters -- believe she'd be different. They might say that, but they don't believe it.
She's part and parcel of the Biden-Harris administration.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member