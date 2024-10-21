It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED...
Kamala Harris Insists She Won't Continue Biden Policies, but NO ONE Believes She'll REALLY Turn the Page

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala Harris is literally half of the Biden-Harris administration. And she's on record -- multiple times -- saying she wouldn't do anything differently than Biden.

So much for 'turn the page', huh?

But because her campaign can do nothing but flip-flop on previous policy positions, Kamala's trying to argue she wouldn't be a continuation of the Biden era. Despite saying she wouldn't do anything differently.

WATCH:

We have no reason to believe her.

It's the only argument she's got.

Her list of accomplishments is not enough to fill a book.

YUP.

We sure do.

Yes.

Turn the page and close that book.

And she's made zero effort to articulate how'd she be different.

This is all on her. She failed the test.

That's just one of her many problems.

MASS destruction.

She deserves to lose.

Like a lot of so-called 'Republicans' and 'conservatives', Liz has a terminal case of Trump Derangement.

And no one -- not even Kamala's most ardent supporters -- believe she'd be different. They might say that, but they don't believe it.

She's part and parcel of the Biden-Harris administration.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS MICHIGAN 2024 ELECTION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

