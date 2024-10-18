Despite MULTIPLE Media Mulligans, Kamala Harris STILL Can't Say What She'd Do Differently Than Biden

We're not sure how many bites of the apple the media are going to give Kamala Harris when it comes to saying what she'd do differently than Joe Biden. She's had at least three chances to put some distance between herself and Joe Biden's unpopular policies.

And she's failed to do so every time.

Here's Peter Alexander of MSNBC giving her yet another chance.

.@PeterAlexander: What is one policy you would have done differently over these last three and a half years than president Biden?



Harris: "To be very candid with you, even including Mike Pence, vice presidents are not critical of their presidents. I think that really in terms of… pic.twitter.com/IRuDvEdFie — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 18, 2024

Swing and a miss.

Also -- Mike Pence isn't critical of Donald Trump? What color is the sky in Kamala's world? Pence has been extremely critical of Donald Trump.

She mentions something about her plans; plans which are vague and meaningless.

Her team should have started working on an answer to this question the morning after the June debate. — Surtur (@Surtur) October 18, 2024

That they didn't speaks volumes.

This writer is starting to wonder if they don't hate Kamala.

“Please vote for me and maybe I will be honest about my policy stances after the election” — Patrick 🍉 🇵🇸 (@PatriciusAcutus) October 18, 2024

No one will like her policies, which is why she's not being up front about them.

Non-answer that makes her sound like an idiot. She is not a leader. She doesn’t care. Nothing would be different than Biden. She was put in charge of a lot of issues. She failed. — Kathryn (@kbean511) October 18, 2024

She did fail. Big time.

We'll never get tired of that meme.

It just seems criminal that she still can’t give coherent answers to basic questions like this.



It’s October, she pulled off the palace coup against Biden back in July. She still can’t give straight answers about her core theory of the case. https://t.co/KDW8auYixk — Matthew J. Pagano (@matthewjpagano) October 18, 2024

She can't because a) she's a profoundly stupid woman and b) actually saying what her policies are would give Trump a 47 state victory.

i believe

we are the point

where if you just

answered the question directly

people would respect you more

even if they didn't agree with the answer https://t.co/7s9AsMmNzh — Kirk Fernandes (@k3fernan) October 18, 2024

Long past that point.

She's the candidate now, and her most recent answer to this question is that her presidency will be different. Yet she can't explain how. Even PETER ALEXANDER is tripping her up.



Was she this bad at campaigning in 2020? https://t.co/9yYDQ7O99Z — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 18, 2024

Yes, she was. She dropped out before Iowa with ZERO delegates.

Why did they even swap him out in the first place if this is how they were going to run the replacement campaign? https://t.co/YRJmeCwy2X — 𒄬𒆷𒁶𒋾 ΜΥΟΘΗΡΑΣ (@LFriszt) October 18, 2024

They knew Biden was going to lose and hoped replacing him would help them win.

But this writer thinks Biden threw a wrench in their plans by endorsing her. And now the Democrats are stuck.