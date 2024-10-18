'COMPLETELY FULL OF IT': Watch Jocelyn Nungaray's Mom BLAST Kamala Harris Over Illegal...
Despite MULTIPLE Media Mulligans, Kamala Harris STILL Can't Say What She'd Do Differently Than Biden

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Nick Ut

We're not sure how many bites of the apple the media are going to give Kamala Harris when it comes to saying what she'd do differently than Joe Biden. She's had at least three chances to put some distance between herself and Joe Biden's unpopular policies.

And she's failed to do so every time.

Here's Peter Alexander of MSNBC giving her yet another chance.

Swing and a miss.

Also -- Mike Pence isn't critical of Donald Trump? What color is the sky in Kamala's world? Pence has been extremely critical of Donald Trump.

She mentions something about her plans; plans which are vague and meaningless.

That they didn't speaks volumes.

This writer is starting to wonder if they don't hate Kamala.

No one will like her policies, which is why she's not being up front about them.

She did fail. Big time.

We'll never get tired of that meme.

She can't because a) she's a profoundly stupid woman and b) actually saying what her policies are would give Trump a 47 state victory.

Long past that point.

Yes, she was. She dropped out before Iowa with ZERO delegates.

They knew Biden was going to lose and hoped replacing him would help them win.

But this writer thinks Biden threw a wrench in their plans by endorsing her. And now the Democrats are stuck.

