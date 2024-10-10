Kamala Harris Advisor Explains How She’s Different From Biden: ‘She’s a Woman of Color’

Ta-Nehisi Coates Doesn't Know If He'd Be Strong Enough Not to Participate in...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

As we reported, Kamala Harris gave the Trump campaign perfect material for a campaign ad during her stop by "The View." When asked by Sunny Hostin if she would have done anything differently than President Joe Biden during the past four years, she answered, "There is not a thing that comes to mind." They are the same. Republicans have been accused of trying to tie Harris to Biden, but it was the White House itself that announced in 2021 that all federal agencies would be referring to the Biden-Harris administration, Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained the rebranding was to reflect "the important role that she will play going forward."

Harris campaign advisor Mitch Landrieu was asked on CNN how Harris is different from Biden. Well, for one thing, she's a woman of color.

What's all this nonsense about "a new way forward" all about if she wouldn't have done anything differently?

She has suggested Soviet-style price controls to make groceries affordable again. There's one difference. Of course it will lead to shortages, but it is something different from what Biden has done.

