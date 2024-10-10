Kamala Harris Advisor Explains How She’s Different From Biden: ‘She’s a Woman of Color’

As we reported, Kamala Harris gave the Trump campaign perfect material for a campaign ad during her stop by "The View." When asked by Sunny Hostin if she would have done anything differently than President Joe Biden during the past four years, she answered, "There is not a thing that comes to mind." They are the same. Republicans have been accused of trying to tie Harris to Biden, but it was the White House itself that announced in 2021 that all federal agencies would be referring to the Biden-Harris administration, Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained the rebranding was to reflect "the important role that she will play going forward."

Harris campaign advisor Mitch Landrieu was asked on CNN how Harris is different from Biden. Well, for one thing, she's a woman of color.

CNN: How is Kamala different from Biden?



Kamala Advisor Mitch Landrieu: "She's a woman of color."pic.twitter.com/KtEar5iKaY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 10, 2024

DEI is his best answer to how Kamala is different from Biden? — Laurie (@laurieinri) October 10, 2024

If you're only voting for Kamala because she's a woman of color, you probably shouldn't be voting — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) October 10, 2024

What's all this nonsense about "a new way forward" all about if she wouldn't have done anything differently?

Wow, I didn’t know that… How does this help me to pay my grocery bill again? — GrokTheFuture🇧🇷 (Parody) (@jeffreyaddingt3) October 10, 2024

I had been wondering where good ol’ Mitch Landrieu has been, and I see he’s back with his garbage takes! — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 10, 2024

Still no substantive answer. — Indy (@indygerl) October 10, 2024

Trick question, she’s not. She said so herself. — Nate Kent 𝕏 (@PerrodinNathan) October 10, 2024

What an amazing answer. — Todd Freedom (@Poxous1413) October 10, 2024

Thats really the answer, thats why she is there — Midwest State of Mind (@mwstateofmind) October 10, 2024

That's the only qualification that counts for a DEI appointment. — Dimsdale Piranha (@DimsdalePiranha) October 10, 2024

She has suggested Soviet-style price controls to make groceries affordable again. There's one difference. Of course it will lead to shortages, but it is something different from what Biden has done.

