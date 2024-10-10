Here's a Snapshot of the Last 4 Years After Harris Said She Wouldn't Have Done Anything Different

New Republican/Trump campaign ad material has dropped, and it's coming so fast we almost can't keep up with it.

This one starts with Democrat nominee Kamala Harris being asked what would seem like a softball question that ended up being quite awkward and telling. Harris was asked what Joe Biden did these last nearly four that she would have done differently, and she couldn't think of anything:

Hostin: Would you have done anything differently than President Biden during the past four years?



Kamala: "There is not a thing that comes to mind."



Straight from the horse's mouth.pic.twitter.com/IRY93CJ6Qe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 8, 2024

Well, there it is!

It was nice of Harris to admit that another four years of this mess would be the last straw for the economy (via @jackikotkiewicz):

🚨SINCE KAMALA TOOK OFFICE



Gas: +38.2%

Electricity: +31.3%

Fuel oil: +37.4%

Airfare: +24.5%

Hotels: +42.4%

Groceries: +22.1%

Eggs: +69.2%

Baby food: +31%

K-12 food: +69.7%

Rent: +22.9%

Transportation: +31.1%

Car insurance: +56.5%

Real average weekly earnings: -3.4% — Jacki Kotkiewicz (@jackikotkiewicz) October 10, 2024

The full post:

Everybody needs to keep in mind that Harris has said she wouldn't have done anything differently when casting their ballots this year. Based just on the numbers this election should be a landslide defeat for Harris and the Democrats.

Kamala can’t identify a single thing from the last four years that she’d do differently



Kamala has no business being president https://t.co/Cdd7tnDCPp — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 10, 2024

Americans cannot afford another four years of Biden-Harris. https://t.co/OQPZCFrWWI — RJC (@RJC) October 10, 2024

It's just that simple.