Associated Press Goes Full Pravda Again to Boost Dems Ahead of Election (the...
Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to...
Honey ... You SUCK at This: Kamala Feigns Sincerity, Importance in Staged Call...
They Just Keep Digging: CBS Instructed Staff Not to Refer to Jerusalem as...

Here's a Snapshot of the Last 4 Years After Harris Said She Wouldn't Have Done Anything Different

Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on October 10, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

New Republican/Trump campaign ad material has dropped, and it's coming so fast we almost can't keep up with it.

This one starts with Democrat nominee Kamala Harris being asked what would seem like a softball question that ended up being quite awkward and telling. Harris was asked what Joe Biden did these last nearly four that she would have done differently, and she couldn't think of anything: 

Well, there it is!

It was nice of Harris to admit that another four years of this mess would be the last straw for the economy (via @jackikotkiewicz):

The full post:

SINCE KAMALA TOOK OFFICE 

Gas: +38.2% 

Electricity: +31.3% 

Fuel oil: +37.4% 

Airfare: +24.5% 

Hotels: +42.4% 

Groceries: +22.1% 

Eggs: +69.2% 

Baby food: +31% 

K-12 food: +69.7% 

Rent: +22.9% 

Transportation: +31.1% 

Car insurance: +56.5% 

Real average weekly earnings: -3.4%

Everybody needs to keep in mind that Harris has said she wouldn't have done anything differently when casting their ballots this year. Based just on the numbers this election should be a landslide defeat for Harris and the Democrats. 

It's just that simple.

