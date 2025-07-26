VIP
Dem Party Favorability Trend Shows They DEFINITELY Need to Keep Up the Insanity

Doug P. | 2:14 PM on July 26, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrats like Rep. Ted Lieu have been using cherry-picked polls to try and convince people President Trump's approval rating is below 40 percent (which it isn't), and Lieu was reminded about his own party's numbers. Let's take a closer look at that and exactly when the massive decline started. 

Joe Biden took office in January of 2021 and then Democrats went even crazier than usual. Biden opened the border and invited in millions and millions of illegal aliens that has resulted in tragic consequences for many Americans. At the same time the Democrats took the "20" side of every 80-20 issue they could find and decided to make fighting to keep criminal illegals in the U.S. their top priority.

Here's how that's played out for the party: 

The start of 2021 is when Dem favorability started dropping like a rock. Interesting timing. 

Democrats are addressing this by doubling down on the crazy with many supporting "Mamdani the Commie" to be New York City's next mayor. 

Also the Dems saying that anything and everything Trump and the Republicans do is going to kill everybody clearly isn't working, but again, they just keep doing it. 

It's a total mystery what could be causing the Dem numbers to plummet. 

Give 'em time!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist and domestic agendas.

