Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Guardian: Bret Baier’s Interview Was ‘Grievance Theater’ About 'Immigrant Hatred' and Tran...
VIP
Ian Millhiser Whines That Our Government Can’t Just Steamroll Over Republicans: A Fisking
Axios, Harris Rapid Response Team Both Say She Ventured Into the Lion's Den
VIP
Dear 'Journalists': Your 'Literally Hitler' Card Has Been Declined
'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo...
GIVE 'EM HELL! Ninth Circuit Court DENIES Disney's Appeal to Dismiss Gina Carano's...
President Biden to Cancel Another $4.5 Billion in Student Loans
A GOOD START: Wisconsin Has Only 78 Ballot Drop Boxes in the ENTIRE...
What Biden and Obama Really Said at Kennedy Funeral Is Definitely Going to...
VIP
The Left Must Stop Viewing Illegal Migrants as Their Golden Ticket to Cheap...
FALLING APART at the Seams: During Final Weeks of the Campaign, Momentum Shifts...
Kamala Harris Visits Milwaukee: Event CLOSED to Press and She's Greeted by Pro-Hamas...
The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This...

The Democrats: Kamala Harris Has a Plan for You and Your Families

Brett T.  |  8:45 PM on October 17, 2024
Twitter

Here's some breaking news from the Democrats: Kamala Harris has a plan for us and our families. While Donald Trump has his Project 2025 that gives him unchecked power, Harris has "A New Way Forward for the Middle Class." As Harris assured us during her interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, "My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency," which is odd seeing as she was stumped as to a single thing she would have done differently than Biden.

Advertisement

At first it seemed as though Harris' plan was simply "joy," but apparently there's a physical document called "A New Way Forward." It took forever for Harris to add her policies to her website, but we don't know where to get our hands on this new booklet.

She has no plan.

Recommended

Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Warren Squire
Advertisement

This is a new way forward. Just like Biden, but different.

Remember "The Life of Julia"? Where the Obama administration had the government run your life literally from birth to death?

Advertisement

Why would we want a new way forward when the Biden-Harris administration has been such an overwhelming success?

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Warren Squire
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo and Others Will Eulogize Sinwar
Gordon K
Guardian: Bret Baier’s Interview Was ‘Grievance Theater’ About 'Immigrant Hatred' and Transphobia
Brett T.
What Biden and Obama Really Said at Kennedy Funeral Is Definitely Going to Make Kamala Harris TESTY
Amy Curtis
Axios, Harris Rapid Response Team Both Say She Ventured Into the Lion's Den
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online Warren Squire
Advertisement