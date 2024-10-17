The Democrats: Kamala Harris Has a Plan for You and Your Families

Here's some breaking news from the Democrats: Kamala Harris has a plan for us and our families. While Donald Trump has his Project 2025 that gives him unchecked power, Harris has "A New Way Forward for the Middle Class." As Harris assured us during her interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, "My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency," which is odd seeing as she was stumped as to a single thing she would have done differently than Biden.

At first it seemed as though Harris' plan was simply "joy," but apparently there's a physical document called "A New Way Forward." It took forever for Harris to add her policies to her website, but we don't know where to get our hands on this new booklet.

Vice President @KamalaHarris has a plan for you and your families. pic.twitter.com/O8BhVmGoR7 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 17, 2024

She has no plan.

I bet the book has no words in it — C.J. 4Tado (@realCJ4Tado) October 17, 2024

Did you plagiarize that like your book? Or the no tax on tips? Eyes on your own paper Kamala!!! pic.twitter.com/V1GGn8g7XV — Jay USA (@USAJay1) October 17, 2024

My family will be voting for Donald Trump.



Everything was cheaper and there wasn’t 25 million illegals running across the border. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) October 17, 2024

It's called another 4 years of what we currently have. No thank you. We are going back. — Charlie Vigon (@CharlieVigon) October 17, 2024

We're sick and tired of politicians making plans for us.



We can run our own lives, thank you very much.



Just leave us alone! — Classical Liberal Caucus (@LP_CLC) October 17, 2024

Stay out of my life. The government has no business making plans for my life or the lives of my family! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 17, 2024

That's what we're afraid of. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 17, 2024

What have you clowns even been doing for the last 4 years — Johnny Silverhand 🦾 (@WyrmStar) October 17, 2024

Huh, that's interesting. Where's that plan been since January 2021? — Sweet Willy Rollbar, excitable boy (@vorozab) October 17, 2024

This is a new way forward. Just like Biden, but different.

I have my own plan. I don't need parental oversight from her or her bureaucrats. — alboalt (@albo_alt) October 17, 2024

I’ll make my own plans … thank you — We Won’t Remain Silent (@LacysLoveCavemn) October 17, 2024

Kinda late in the game, Sparky. How much of it is original content? — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) October 17, 2024

Yeah no. I like the tried and true United States Constitution. — Paul McMonagle (@psmcmonagle) October 17, 2024

If the last 4 years were working, why do we need a new way forward? — bubblehead (@bubblehead618) October 17, 2024

Remember "The Life of Julia"? Where the Obama administration had the government run your life literally from birth to death?

What was wrong with Joe Biden's plan? — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) October 17, 2024

A “new way forward?” *cough *cough communism. 🤡 — Craneeman (@Craneeman70) October 17, 2024

"We have a plan; we just can't tell you what it is" — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) October 17, 2024

Would have been cool to just put that on her website a while ago rather than just have it be pandering for money — Patrick Reardon (@RReardonT) October 17, 2024

Why would we want a new way forward when the Biden-Harris administration has been such an overwhelming success?

