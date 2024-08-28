Folksy Tim Walz Warns That Project 2025 Gives Donald Trump Unchecked Power

Donald Trump Takes to X After Yet Another Indictment
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The fact that the Democrats have made out the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 to be the bogeyman that it is makes this editor think the Democrats have doubts about winning this election. If Kamala Harris is so far ahead in the polls by bringing her joyful message to the Democratic National Convention, why would they worry about Project 2025?

This is a pretty desperate attempt to scare voters with something none of them has read and Donald Trump has disavowed, instead presenting Agenda 47, which is displayed prominently on his website, unlike some other candidates' websites.

Kamala Harris put out a scary video about Project 2025 giving Donald Trump complete control. Tim Walz, America's dad with the folksy misdemeanor, retweeted it, adding that it would give Trump "unchecked power."

It's not like Walz to lie.

Walz is in no position to lecture about restricting freedom, with the exception of the freedom to burn down Minneapolis.

***

Tags: PROJECT 2025 TIM WALZ

