Folksy Tim Walz Warns That Project 2025 Gives Donald Trump Unchecked Power

The fact that the Democrats have made out the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 to be the bogeyman that it is makes this editor think the Democrats have doubts about winning this election. If Kamala Harris is so far ahead in the polls by bringing her joyful message to the Democratic National Convention, why would they worry about Project 2025?

This is a pretty desperate attempt to scare voters with something none of them has read and Donald Trump has disavowed, instead presenting Agenda 47, which is displayed prominently on his website, unlike some other candidates' websites.

Kamala Harris put out a scary video about Project 2025 giving Donald Trump complete control. Tim Walz, America's dad with the folksy misdemeanor, retweeted it, adding that it would give Trump "unchecked power."

Project 2025 gives Donald Trump the unchecked power to restrict our freedoms.



We are not going to let that happen. https://t.co/6EA1NuYplq — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 28, 2024

Good thing Trump has repeatedly said he has nothing to do with Project 2025. Weird liar. — AMAC (@AMACforAmerica) August 28, 2024

Project 2025 doesn't give anyone anything. It's just a list of ideas that Trump has nothing to do with.



The only people who promote Project 2025 are you guys — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 28, 2024

He’s come out against it. Try a different false narrative. — Right Wing Dad 🇺🇸 (@RightWingDad) August 28, 2024

What do you tell the truth about? — Jim Praml (@jpraml) August 28, 2024

That's a dead talking point that has always been a lie. CNN even debunked it. When CNN debunked it you know it's dead, #TamponTimWalz pic.twitter.com/ouN5mAmbUQ — Van Luken (@luken_van) August 28, 2024

Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Project 2025, proposed by the Heritage Foundation, has nothing to do with him. Yet, you, Tim Walz, Kamala Harris, and the entire Democrat propaganda machine continue to spread this lie. — DEL (@delinthecity_) August 28, 2024

You're lying. Left wing media has already debunked your talking points on Project 2025 pic.twitter.com/TIWFSTkHwp — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) August 28, 2024

It's not like Walz to lie.

Is everything you say an absolute lie?



Just be honest for once, loser. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) August 28, 2024

Not only do you make up stories about your own past experience, now you’re going to make up stories about your opponents too. Project 2025 is the new Russian collusion hoax. GTFO. — Keez Nuts (@KeezNuts) August 28, 2024

“Project 2025 is literally God” — Sussy Boy (@neemaninja) August 28, 2024

Walz is in no position to lecture about restricting freedom, with the exception of the freedom to burn down Minneapolis.

