'Glorious'! Here's the Inevitable Trump Ad Made Possible by Kamala Harris and 'The View'

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on October 16, 2024

When Kamala Harris went on "The View" it was clearly with the express understanding that it would be a softball chat and fawn-fest from a panel with a collective brainpower that when harnessed could barely get a flicker out of an Easy-Bake Oven bulb. 

During what was supposed to be a cake walk of a friendly chat for Harris, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin performed an accidental act of journalism after asking the Democrat nominee what she would have done differently from Joe Biden over these last nearly four years. This was Harris' awkward answer:

That had ad material written all over it, and that has come to pass:

Well would you look at that! "The View" finally made a positive contribution to the political discourse.

Just perfect.

Failing upward is all too common in politics, and it needs to be stopped.

