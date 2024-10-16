'Glorious'! Here's the Inevitable Trump Ad Made Possible by Kamala Harris and 'The View'

When Kamala Harris went on "The View" it was clearly with the express understanding that it would be a softball chat and fawn-fest from a panel with a collective brainpower that when harnessed could barely get a flicker out of an Easy-Bake Oven bulb.

Advertisement

During what was supposed to be a cake walk of a friendly chat for Harris, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin performed an accidental act of journalism after asking the Democrat nominee what she would have done differently from Joe Biden over these last nearly four years. This was Harris' awkward answer:

Hostin: Would you have done anything differently than President Biden during the past four years?



Kamala: "There is not a thing that comes to mind."



Straight from the horse's mouth.pic.twitter.com/IRY93CJ6Qe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 8, 2024

That had ad material written all over it, and that has come to pass:

The ad that became inevitable the moment the words left her lips: pic.twitter.com/cW2gprfx8B — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2024

Well would you look at that! "The View" finally made a positive contribution to the political discourse.

The fact that Sonny Hostin made this possible makes it even more glorious. 🤣🤣 — Cochise (@Razorback_LPC) October 16, 2024

Just perfect.

When a fireman starts a fire, and then shows up to fight it, they are arrested and tried.



When a vice president shows up to combat the invasion she orchestrated, she asks to be re-elected... — DanielCChamberlain (@DanCham03014042) October 16, 2024

Failing upward is all too common in politics, and it needs to be stopped.