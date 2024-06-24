Tom Elliott Presents a Retrospective of CNN Debate Moderator Jake Tapper

Stephen Miller (aka @redsteeze) often points out — and he's right — that Donald Trump agreed to the Biden campaign's conditions for debates, which included that they are on networks friendly to President Joe Biden like CNN, ABC, and Telemundo and that Trump's microphone be cut off when Biden is speaking. We can complain about how Trump's debate on CNN will be three against one, but Trump agreed to debate anytime, anywhere.

Advertisement

As we've been reporting Monday, CNN's Kasie Hunt cut off Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt when Leavitt brought up CNN moderator Jake Tapper's anti-Trump statements. She justified it by posting that when you come on her show, you respect her colleagues … period. (Does that include Jeffrey Toobin?)

Leavitt had said that Tapper had compared Trump to Hitler, and as we reported, Clay Travis brought the receipts:

Here are @jaketapper & @DanaBashCNN, the two CNN debate “moderators,” comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. CNN cut off @kleavittnh this morning for rightly pointing out their bias and that they had done this before: pic.twitter.com/dIEvcVCXZk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2024

That's the same Dana Bash who recently claimed she'd never talked to a Democrat who supported abortion up until delivery. Meanwhile, all of the Dems, including Biden, are using the Dobbs anniversary to campaign on restoring Roe v. Wade.

This editor is almost certain that Tapper's first question to Trump will be if he believes Biden won the 2020 election fair and square. Tapper has no patience for election deniers (except for regular guest Stacey Abrams).

Grabien Media's Tom Elliott put together a retrospective of Tapper letting his bias slip.

REVIEW: Jake Tapper has always been a far-left partisan.



1) In August 2020, Tapper asks fellow liberal Democrat Charlie Dent, "Is it possible the Republican Party is now the party of deranged bigots?" pic.twitter.com/33ZKZODt5K — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

2) Tapper is an anti-science mask shamer https://t.co/lJTrahT7h0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

3) In August 2019, Tapper asks fellow liberal Democrat Beto O'Rourke: "Do you think it's racist to vote for President Trump?" pic.twitter.com/D0ZgwaEfxM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

Beto O'Rourke always makes us laugh.

4) Tapper is a 1/6 Truther who pretends MAGA "terrorists" nearly seized control of the United States https://t.co/Kk8zwnVVaU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

January 6 "threatened to end the American experiment."

5) Tapper, a professional fear merchant, went ballistic after Trump posted an optimistic tweet about Covid https://t.co/RV44WcH970 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

6) Tapper was perhaps the corporate media's biggest proponent of The Big Lie https://t.co/M0Es35Mr6G — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

Tapper continued to report that Jacob Blake was unarmed (he had a knife) even after the Washington Post made its retraction.

7) Tapper used CNN to run cover for the Biden family's corruption, falsely insisting in 2020 there was "no evidence of wrongdoing" https://t.co/Qc2yTjXZEN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

The House Oversight Republicans have uncovered plenty of evidence, it's just that no one will cover it.

8) Tapper thought @elonmusk should be compelled to help Ukraine launch an offensive attack inside Russia https://t.co/i2hIZCPB5m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

Advertisement

9) In furtherance of his 1/6 Trutherism, Tapper refused to ask a single journalism question to Ray Epps' attorney https://t.co/gvREFNgpS9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

10) Tapper mocked Canadian truckers protesting for their freedom https://t.co/qi4zz2DYZN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

GoFundMe canceled a fundraiser for the truckers, banks froze their accounts, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked a war powers emergency act.

Tapper’s entire career has been in left-wing politics: Ed Rendell, a Democrat congressional candidate, Handgun Control, Washington City Paper, https://t.co/zeIGylUYym, and his wife works for Planned Parenthood https://t.co/ka5eudM5WD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

This editor is old enough to remember reading Tapper at Salon over AOL dial-up. And don't forget that ABC News made Tapper its chief White House correspondent the day after the 2008 presidential election.

He also served as CNN’s chief inquisitor during @DLoesch’s post-Parkland show trial https://t.co/HHrsW5nJBo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

That "town hall" was shameful but launched the activist career of David Hogg and lionized former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Tapper also recently hosted several writers for The Atlantic who contributed to their special issue comprising 24 essays about the dangers of a second Trump term.

Has CNN management made a statement regarding this morning’s fiasco? It will be interesting to see what they have to say. — You’re On Your Own - YOYO🇺🇸 (@hemlockview) June 24, 2024

Advertisement

This debate is between Trump and CNN. — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) June 24, 2024

Trump will have 3 opponents at the debate — Mavjones.com (@Mavjonesdotcom) June 24, 2024

So the question comes back to: Why did Trump agree to this?



Bad judgment? — Wombat65 (@Wombat652) June 24, 2024

The Trump campaign's one request was that candidates be drug tested before the debate, but that's not going to happen.

The CNN debate date and moderators certainly came together awfully quickly the day that Biden left his video message challenging Trump to debate. "Well, make my day, pal," Biden posted on March 15, and that same night CNN announced it was hosting the first debate with moderators Tapper and Bash on June 27. It's almost as though Team Biden has given them a heads-up.

***