Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4J...
Bill Nye Says Quiet Part Out Loud: Environmentalists Want to Destroy Your Way...
Hakeem Jeffries WRECKED for Whining About 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' Using SCOTUS As a...
Remember BREAKFAST TACOS? Top Biden Advisor Mitch Landrieu Doesn’t Know Why Biden Is...
Biden Admin STRAIGHT UP Lies About Title IX Changes Allowing Biological Men in...
Michael Knaapen, LGBTQ of Maryland Head Busted for Texting Teen, Visited the White...
CNN Host Ends Interview With Trump Spokesperson, Goes Red in the Face When...
'Unprincipled Fraud': On Dobbs Anniversary, SHAMELESS Tool Bill Kristol Flip Flops on Abor...
Trump vs CNN, Media's Hoax Exposed, Maher & Cuomo vs Biden!
Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda'
'They Don't Realize There Are Tapes?' Politico Puts Out 'Laughable Propaganda on Behalf...
Oh Honey, NO! AOC Marks 2-Year Dobbs Anniversary As Only SHE CAN, Makes...
Hamas Supporters Attack Jews Outside LA Synagogue, Prompting TERRIBLE Response From LAPD a...
The FARCE Is Strong! Ted Cruz OWNS Collin Allred for Bringing in Mark...

Tom Elliott Presents a Retrospective of CNN Debate Moderator Jake Tapper

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 24, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Stephen Miller (aka @redsteeze) often points out — and he's right — that Donald Trump agreed to the Biden campaign's conditions for debates, which included that they are on networks friendly to President Joe Biden like CNN, ABC, and Telemundo and that Trump's microphone be cut off when Biden is speaking. We can complain about how Trump's debate on CNN will be three against one, but Trump agreed to debate anytime, anywhere.

Advertisement

As we've been reporting Monday, CNN's Kasie Hunt cut off Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt when Leavitt brought up CNN moderator Jake Tapper's anti-Trump statements. She justified it by posting that when you come on her show, you respect her colleagues … period. (Does that include Jeffrey Toobin?)

Leavitt had said that Tapper had compared Trump to Hitler, and as we reported, Clay Travis brought the receipts:

That's the same Dana Bash who recently claimed she'd never talked to a Democrat who supported abortion up until delivery. Meanwhile, all of the Dems, including Biden, are using the Dobbs anniversary to campaign on restoring Roe v. Wade.

This editor is almost certain that Tapper's first question to Trump will be if he believes Biden won the 2020 election fair and square. Tapper has no patience for election deniers (except for regular guest Stacey Abrams).

Grabien Media's Tom Elliott put together a retrospective of Tapper letting his bias slip.

Recommended

Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Beto O'Rourke always makes us laugh.

January 6 "threatened to end the American experiment."

Tapper continued to report that Jacob Blake was unarmed (he had a knife) even after the Washington Post made its retraction.

The House Oversight Republicans have uncovered plenty of evidence, it's just that no one will cover it.

Advertisement

GoFundMe canceled a fundraiser for the truckers, banks froze their accounts, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked a war powers emergency act.

This editor is old enough to remember reading Tapper at Salon over AOL dial-up. And don't forget that ABC News made Tapper its chief White House correspondent the day after the 2008 presidential election.

That "town hall" was shameful but launched the activist career of David Hogg and lionized former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Tapper also recently hosted several writers for The Atlantic who contributed to their special issue comprising 24 essays about the dangers of a second Trump term.

Advertisement

The Trump campaign's one request was that candidates be drug tested before the debate, but that's not going to happen.

The CNN debate date and moderators certainly came together awfully quickly the day that Biden left his video message challenging Trump to debate. "Well, make my day, pal," Biden posted on March 15, and that same night CNN announced it was hosting the first debate with moderators Tapper and Bash on June 27. It's almost as though Team Biden has given them a heads-up.

***

Tags: CNN DANA BASH DEBATE JAKE TAPPER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag
Grateful Calvin
Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hakeem Jeffries WRECKED for Whining About 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' Using SCOTUS As a 'Tool'
Amy Curtis
'They Don't Realize There Are Tapes?' Politico Puts Out 'Laughable Propaganda on Behalf of CNN'
Doug P.
Biden Admin STRAIGHT UP Lies About Title IX Changes Allowing Biological Men in Women's Sports
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag Grateful Calvin
Advertisement