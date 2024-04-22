Axios, WaPo Praise Speaker Mike Johnson for His Courage and Bravery

Remember when the media hated House Speaker Mike Johnson? Reuters found that Johnson's family had ties to slavery. Rolling Stone reported that Johnson flew a symbol of insurrection and violence — the Appeal to Heaven flag — outside his office. CNN unearthed audio of Johnson calling abortion a "Holocaust." ABC News "unearthed" a video from 2015 showing Johnson with his daughter at a "Purity Ball." Another unearthed clip showed him promoting anti-pornography software. Hollywood Insider found Johnson's wife condemning homosexuality. One activist suggested he was a closeted gay man.

But worst of all — New York Times columnist David French said that Johnson was misinterpreting Christianity.

They even went off on his Fossil wristwatch, mistaking it for an $18,000 Rolex, which didn't suit "a humble servant of Christ."

Johnson was the worst of the worst — a Christian nationalist, which is the new white supremacist.

Then Johnson did something unexpected. He was using aid to Ukraine as leverage to get legislation passed addressing the southern border. But then the House passed a bill giving Ukraine $61 billion with no concessions for the border. Democrats waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor.

Now the media is taking a second look at Johnson. Check out the headline from Axios:

Speaker Mike Johnson did something rarely, if ever, seen in the MAGA era when he won passage of a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.



He defied the loudest, most threatening GOP personalities, dug deep into government intelligence — and shifted his… pic.twitter.com/GW4olVnTui — Axios (@axios) April 21, 2024

"… and shifted his position on the most vital foreign policy legislation in years."

Johnson said it was a confidential national security briefing that made him change his mind. Now he's a hero for standing up to MAGA extremists. The White House's Karen Tumulty followed Axios' lead, asking us to appreciate Johnson for standing up to the bullies and passing the foreign aid bill.

"Let’s pause to appreciate how much courage it took, along with legislative skill, for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to defy the hardliner bullies of his own party," @KarenTumulty writes. https://t.co/d8SKrtVs4Y — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) April 22, 2024

If the corporate press is praising you this much, you know you’ve done something incredibly terrible https://t.co/yJ6e5U4JVv — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) April 22, 2024

You’re an embarrassment. A weak, insecure coward who allowed himself to be manipulated by the most evil, dishonest people in the country. Resign. https://t.co/KQ2OAM1GDq — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 21, 2024

Not a single ounce of courage — . (@angryalbinoyeti) April 21, 2024

Pathetic weak man — Justine🇺🇸🦅 (@justine01848685) April 21, 2024

The government intelligence agencies dug deep into Mike Johnson, and made him an offer he couldn't refuse. — Wíñchéstër Cölt (@scorpio8675309) April 21, 2024

He went against the will of the people went into my bank account and sent my money to Ukraine. That’s essentially what he and the Democrats did. — StevenHossOfficial (@SHossOfficial) April 21, 2024

So Johnson caved and gave $61 billion to protect Ukraine's border and $0 to protect our own. He voted with the Democrats and now the press loves him for his courage and bravery. Are we just supposed to forget all the hit pieces against him for being a Republican and a Christian?

