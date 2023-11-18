Dem Twitter Sleuths Thought They'd Found The Goods on Speaker Johnson... Until It Blew Up in Their Face

Since taking over as Speaker of the House of Representatives Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson has been hounded by people demanding to know more about his finances. Over the past several weeks both Vanity Fair and The Daily Beast have written pieces of the 'I'm just asking questions, man' variety demanding more clarity on Johnson's finances and complaining that he didn't fill out financial disclosure forms to their liking... because when it comes to Republicans it's very important that all the I's are dotted and all of the T's are crossed. Somehow Democrats never seem to be treated to the same scrutiny, for some reason, until it becomes too absurd to hide... see New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez.

So it's amidst this swirl of corruption implications that some random Democrat dude thought he'd come up with the evidence of financial wrong doings that would sink Mike Johnson for good:

I know Speaker Johnson is but a humble servant of Christ that’s accumulated no wealth and doesn’t even have a checking account. So why is he wearing an $18,000 watch? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UEUsSuVs49 — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) November 17, 2023

Now that post has a note now, but you'll observe that it also has amassed 1.2 Million views and 21 thousand likes as of this writing. On the Political left the word had gone out: We've got him now!

Speaker Johnson has no financial accounts for either he or his family members for the past 7 years. Who doesn’t have a checking account? 🙄 He is a man that says he makes decisions based on the Bible. How does a man with such little means afford a $18,000 Rolex??? 😂 pic.twitter.com/cK93y2o5er — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) November 18, 2023

Possibly a gift from an anonymous friendly billionaire who has bought him as a pet congressman. — ChrisHelcermas-Benge (@chrishbenge) November 17, 2023

So, his Jesus would prefer he has an 18k watch than kids have free lunches in school. That sums up Speaker Mike Johnson. https://t.co/IHEcN5HTjN — James Tate (@JamesTate121) November 17, 2023

But here and there some people began to take note that hey... that doesn't look like it's a Rolex!

That's a Fossil watch, not a Rolex. $116. — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) November 18, 2023

I'm first in line to criticize him, but the watch he is wearing is not a Rolex. — Brian Egolf (@BrianEgolf) November 18, 2023

Nope, Speaker Johnson is wearing an *homage* to an $18,000 watch. Note the lack of a Rolex crown logo beneath the 12 and the different shades of blue—this isn’t a luxury timepiece, it’s a Fossil you can get for under $100 https://t.co/CBAphtM7od pic.twitter.com/u4Ji579Ioi — Alec Dent (@Alec_Dent) November 17, 2023

That's right! If you want to go for next Halloween dressed as 'The Democratic Party Vision of a Corrupt Republican', apparently you can do so for less than a hundred bucks. Much less, in fact; Ashford is currently selling them for 61% off list price at $49.99! Get 'em while they're hot!

Finally-political and watch twitter have combined! — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) November 18, 2023

A very strange and extremely niche corner of Twitter is apparently thrilled to be having their moment to shine.

Want to dress like the Speaker of the House? No problem. Here’s the Mike Johnson starter pack:



1. $18k Rolex wristwatch

2. $475 Hermes socks

3. $800 Vintage 100% silk Louis Vuitton tie

4. $2k Hugo Boss dress shoes pic.twitter.com/HjVBpH01ch — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 18, 2023

The Rolex and the theories about it that turned out to be a Fossil watch is just peak Twitter. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 18, 2023

That tweet got 20k likes yours got 200. These people don't care about being right or wrong. Once they put something out like that, the intent has been fulfilled - to drag a morally righteous man's character through the mud. — Never Biden 2024 (@NeverBiden2k24) November 18, 2023

There's an old quote often attributed (incorrectly) to Mark Twin that goes 'A Lie Can Travel Halfway Around the World Before the Truth Puts On its Shoes' and this seems like one of those situations. A useful reminder of what goes on on the left the next time they begin to lecture the right about 'spreading misinformation', which is great but still we're sure that Speaker Johnson would prefer that this lesson not come at his expense. Even though it's been debunked this will likely dog him for ages to come, because the Lie is somewhere around Madagascar by now (metaphorically speaking), and it ain't coming back.

***

