Dem Twitter Sleuths Thought They'd Found The Goods on Speaker Johnson... Until It Blew Up in Their Face

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on November 18, 2023
Twitchy

Since taking over as Speaker of the House of Representatives Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson has been hounded by people demanding to know more about his finances. Over the past several weeks both Vanity Fair and The Daily Beast have written pieces of the 'I'm just asking questions, man' variety demanding more clarity on Johnson's finances and complaining that he didn't fill out financial disclosure forms to their liking... because when it comes to Republicans it's very important that all the I's are dotted and all of the T's are crossed. Somehow Democrats never seem to be treated to the same scrutiny, for some reason, until it becomes too absurd to hide... see New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez

So it's amidst this swirl of corruption implications that some random Democrat dude thought he'd come up with the evidence of financial wrong doings that would sink Mike Johnson for good:

Now that post has a note now, but you'll observe that it also has amassed 1.2 Million views and 21 thousand likes as of this writing. On the Political left the word had gone out: We've got him now!

But here and there some people began to take note that hey... that doesn't look like it's a Rolex!

That's right! If you want to go for next Halloween dressed as 'The Democratic Party Vision of a Corrupt Republican', apparently you can do so for less than a hundred bucks. Much less, in fact; Ashford is currently selling them for 61% off list price at $49.99! Get 'em while they're hot!

A very strange and extremely niche corner of Twitter is apparently thrilled to be having their moment to shine.

There's an old quote often attributed (incorrectly) to Mark Twin that goes 'A Lie Can Travel Halfway Around the World Before the Truth Puts On its Shoes' and this seems like one of those situations. A useful reminder of what goes on on the left the next time they begin to lecture the right about 'spreading misinformation', which is great but still we're sure that Speaker Johnson would prefer that this lesson not come at his expense. Even though it's been debunked this will likely dog him for ages to come, because the Lie is somewhere around Madagascar by now (metaphorically speaking), and it ain't coming back.

***

