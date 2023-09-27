Bob Menendez spent HOW MUCH at Morton's Steakhouse?!

It's an older story but thanks to the recent issues swirling around New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, this story the New York Post published in March of 2021 has been making the rounds on Twitter today.

Advertisement

NJ Sen. Bob Menendez has spent almost $300K at Morton’s Steakhousehttps://t.co/TS9CEvbpM7 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 27, 2023

That's right, Menendez spent nearly $300,000 at the Washington DC Morton's steakhouse between 2003 and 2021. That's over $16,555 per year to eat at Morton's.

Guy loves his steaks we guess.

Lest you be concerned though, Menendez wasn't paying out of his own pocket for his double cut filet mignon, he was billing it all to his political campaign committee and his PAC.

As the Post notes:

The Democrat charged the bills to donors of his Senate campaign committee and his New Millennium Leadership PAC. The largest single check — a $12,957.69 whopper — came in February 2020.

We hope he got an extra dinner or salad or two with a bill like that!

To be fair, it is a la carte... — Ole Ericson (@eolsn) September 27, 2023

Maybe he's on keto — Everett Burn (@everettctx1) September 27, 2023

The sides cured cancer — Micah Bock (@MicahBock) September 27, 2023

So like 6 steaks and dessert. — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) September 27, 2023

The tongue in cheek defenses of the New Jersey Senator are so much fun.

Who needs a group, Menendez is working on consuming at least that much all by his lonesome it seems!

Sure this may sound awesome, kids. But bribery has downsides. https://t.co/jPYJ9Sce38 — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) September 27, 2023

The more you know.

Time to short Morton’s stock. The gravy train is coming to an end :) https://t.co/TI8RMP9Roe — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) September 27, 2023

How? How is that done? — 🇺🇸Therese🇺🇲 (@ThereseOSulliv2) September 27, 2023

You have to work up to it, competitive eating is a serious business.

That $480,000 that Bob Menendez reportedly had squirreled away around his house was a drop in the bucket when it comes to the strange and highly suspicious financial dealings of the Gentleman from New Jersey. With a plethora of candidates (even some unexpected ones) jockeying to be the one who gets to replace him it's clear that the flood gates have opened. Expect the dirt to flow.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



