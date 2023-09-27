Elon Musk shares his thoughts on a border wall as he prepares to...
Transgender mom says gender-affirming surgery for kids is no different than an appendectom...
We need a DEI swatter - Libs of TikTok exposes racist 'microaggression' video
'The rules are confusing.': New York Times now identifies roundtable guests by race...
Here's more proof that Rep. Hank Johnson is 'completely detached from reality'
Hey, maybe THIS is why Joe Biden said he never spoke with Hunter...
'Summer, Winter, Spring and Fall,': Buttigieg simply cannot EVEN when IL Rep. schools...
'Trans Rights in America' panel asked to define what a woman is, gets...
95 Year Old Korean War Veteran Evicted by Illegal Immigrants
Biden 'bombshells every day' from House Oversight (here's ANOTHER)
This is why we can't have nice things: Philadelphia closes all liquor stores...
In a totally real report, The Babylon Bee tells us how the White...
'Millions of dollars': US Border Patrol chief says cartels are profiting off Biden's...
Dem Rep tells journo she 'didn't talk to the right people' at the...

Bob Menendez spent HOW MUCH at Morton's Steakhouse?!

Coucy
Coucy  |  7:10 PM on September 27, 2023

It's an older story but thanks to the recent issues swirling around New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, this story the New York Post published in March of 2021 has been making the rounds on Twitter today.

Advertisement

That's right, Menendez spent nearly $300,000 at the Washington DC Morton's steakhouse between 2003 and 2021. That's over $16,555 per year to eat at Morton's. 

Guy loves his steaks we guess.

Lest you be concerned though, Menendez wasn't paying out of his own pocket for his double cut filet mignon, he was billing it all to his political campaign committee and his PAC. 

As the Post notes:

The Democrat charged the bills to donors of his Senate campaign committee and his New Millennium Leadership PAC. The largest single check — a $12,957.69 whopper — came in February 2020.

We hope he got an extra dinner or salad or two with a bill like that!

The tongue in cheek defenses of the New Jersey Senator are so much fun.

Who needs a group, Menendez is working on consuming at least that much all by his lonesome it seems!

Recommended

'Trans Rights in America' panel asked to define what a woman is, gets testy
Brett T.
Advertisement

The more you know.

You have to work up to it, competitive eating is a serious business.

That $480,000 that Bob Menendez reportedly had squirreled away around his house was a drop in the bucket when it comes to the strange and highly suspicious financial dealings of the Gentleman from New Jersey. With a plethora of candidates (even some unexpected ones) jockeying to be the one who gets to replace him it's clear that the flood gates have opened. Expect the dirt to flow.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BOB MENENDEZ RESTAURANT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Trans Rights in America' panel asked to define what a woman is, gets testy
Brett T.
Transgender mom says gender-affirming surgery for kids is no different than an appendectomy
Brett T.
We need a DEI swatter - Libs of TikTok exposes racist 'microaggression' video
Gordon Kushner
'The rules are confusing.': New York Times now identifies roundtable guests by race and it's ... awkward
Chad Felix Greene
'Summer, Winter, Spring and Fall,': Buttigieg simply cannot EVEN when IL Rep. schools FDA on climate
Chad Felix Greene
Hey, maybe THIS is why Joe Biden said he never spoke with Hunter about his dealings
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Trans Rights in America' panel asked to define what a woman is, gets testy Brett T.
Advertisement