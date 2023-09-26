HA! Guess who's being floated as a possible replacement for Bob Menendez in the Senate

Group thinks it can make Joe Biden cool with younger voters with an...
Coucy
Coucy  |  2:30 PM on September 26, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It's no secret that New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is having a very bad week. Despite calls from many in his own party to step down, however, Menendez has stood firm in his conviction that he'll be exonerated once all the facts are known because they're only coming after him because he's Latino. 

Or something.

Despite Menendez's insistence that he'll run again next year and that he'll win, the race to replace him in the Senate is heating up in The Garden State ... and now a new contender is being buzzed about in state political circles.

Murphy's experience in the political arena has been in connection with her husband's campaigns for governorship, which is something but not exactly a conventional political resume. She also was a founding member of former Vice President Al Gore Jr.'s "The Climate Reality Project", so her liberal bonafide is hard to dispute at this point despite her having been a registered Republican until the mid-2000s.

Not everyone is thrilled with the prospect of a sitting Governor working to get his wife into the US Senate, of course. 

Even some from her and her husband's side of the aisle are unhappy at this turn of events; NJ Representatives Andy Kim and Mikie Sherill have been up until now talked about as being the likely candidates to take on Menendez in a primary or to step in should Menendez resign. 

It should be noted that Mrs. Murphy has not made any definitive move to run for office and is merely at the 'listening' phase, not 'actively considering it' as of yet.

But anyone who has spent enough time watching the sausage get made in politics knows that a name like this doesn't get floated out of nowhere. The New Jersey political landscape continues to be one worth keeping an eye on, if only to watch as the car-wreck unfolds.

***

Tags: NEW JERSEY SENATE

