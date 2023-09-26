HA! Guess who's being floated as a possible replacement for Bob Menendez in the Senate

It's no secret that New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is having a very bad week. Despite calls from many in his own party to step down, however, Menendez has stood firm in his conviction that he'll be exonerated once all the facts are known because they're only coming after him because he's Latino.

Advertisement

Or something.

Despite Menendez's insistence that he'll run again next year and that he'll win, the race to replace him in the Senate is heating up in The Garden State ... and now a new contender is being buzzed about in state political circles.

BREAKING: New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy is fielding calls to discuss a possible bid for the U.S. Senate in 2024, maybe against Bob Menendez in a primary. This is very real.

https://t.co/ffpw3lJJR4 — David Wildstein (@wildstein) September 26, 2023

Murphy's experience in the political arena has been in connection with her husband's campaigns for governorship, which is something but not exactly a conventional political resume. She also was a founding member of former Vice President Al Gore Jr.'s "The Climate Reality Project", so her liberal bonafide is hard to dispute at this point despite her having been a registered Republican until the mid-2000s.

Not everyone is thrilled with the prospect of a sitting Governor working to get his wife into the US Senate, of course.

She promises to launder money better than Bob Menendez… — Calvin2023 (@MWBRI) September 26, 2023

Corrupt Murphy’s — brrrr chapo ♻️ (@cBeastwin) September 26, 2023

That should fix New Jersey’s problem with corruption 😂 — Abri (@mm77atl) September 26, 2023

NO. No.



Not a good look or choice. — communism is just a red herring. (@cristinagargoyL) September 26, 2023

Even some from her and her husband's side of the aisle are unhappy at this turn of events; NJ Representatives Andy Kim and Mikie Sherill have been up until now talked about as being the likely candidates to take on Menendez in a primary or to step in should Menendez resign.

Mikie Sherill. — Dr. Earhart Sampson, PhD 🌍🌻 (@sampson_elaine) September 26, 2023

Really over Sherrill and Kim? — Chewy Yorkie (@ChewyYorkie) September 26, 2023

They’re gonna leave @AndyKimNJ out to dry — Dominic DeCoco (@twilliamwallace) September 26, 2023

The establishment is coalescing to stop Andy Kim. — Timothy (@_timothyjm) September 26, 2023

It should be noted that Mrs. Murphy has not made any definitive move to run for office and is merely at the 'listening' phase, not 'actively considering it' as of yet.

Advertisement

Emphasis: Tammy Murphy is not yet actively considering a Senate bid yet.



People want her to run, and are just putting her name out. https://t.co/9yE72P5AKn pic.twitter.com/NC68bhFPCQ — Ethan C7 (@ECaliberSeven) September 26, 2023

But anyone who has spent enough time watching the sausage get made in politics knows that a name like this doesn't get floated out of nowhere. The New Jersey political landscape continues to be one worth keeping an eye on, if only to watch as the car-wreck unfolds.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!