'The New Jersey Job': Feds open new investigation into Bob Menendez

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:15 AM on September 21, 2023
Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is the corruption gift that keeps on giving. Or maybe receiving is the better word.

In his career, Menendez has been embroiled in any number of scandals. He tried to get the Federal Reserve to bail out a bank where half of the bank's directors, including its chair and vice chair, were donors to his PAC; he blocked an Obama federal judge nominee who had been on a corruption unit that investigated his 2006 Senate campaign; he had an intern working for him who was in the U.S. illegally and was a registered sex offender (DHS conveniently did not arrest the man until after Menendez's 2012 election); and oh, by the way, he was actually indicted on federal corruption charges in 2015. A mistrial helped him out there, but don't worry: he got a 'severe admonishment' from the Senate Ethics Committee. 

His latest imbroglio, however, may be the real treasure trove of the bunch. From NBC News: 

Gold bars. Actual gold bars worth $400,000. That's pretty brazen, even for a politician as experienced with corruption as Menendez.

Investigators want to know if Menendez offered to contact the Justice Department to try to help that man who was accused of banking crimes. Those questions are now before a federal grand jury in Manhattan that is considering whether to hand up corruption charges against the senior senator from New Jersey.

'That man' is Fred Diabes, a former bank chairman who was facing federal bank fraud charges that included up to 10 years in prison. Menendez is not disputing the fact that he received the gold bars, only that there was a connection between that gift and his contact with the Justice Department about the case. Wink, wink. 

According to NBC News, 'If the senator did offer to act in exchange for expensive gifts, legal experts say that could be a crime.'

Could be a crime? Thanks, 'legal experts.' If you're wondering why the term 'expert' is basically a joke these days, this is why. 

Ha! But now that the Senate no longer has a dress code, it could happen.

Because he keeps getting away with it. 

Oh, but wait. The story gets better. The U.S. Attorney who had initially been prosecuting Diabes is Philip Sellinger. Guess who is a close friend of Sellinger's and helped support his appointment as a U.S. Attorney? We won't say, but his name rhymes with 'Mob Wenendez.' In addition, Sellinger, who has since been recused from the Diabes case, was also a former campaign fundraiser for Menendez. 

Oh, but wait again. The story gets better still. In addition to the gold bars, Menendez and his wife are also being investigated for receiving other possible bribes. 

Officials are also looking into whether Menendez or his now wife improperly took gifts, including use of a Mercedes and a luxury D.C. apartment from the owners of a New Jersey business. That business, IS EG Halal, won an exclusive contract with the Egyptian government to perform all Halal meat inspection for the county, even though the firm had no prior experience.

Giving lucrative deals to people with no experience in exchange for money or gifts? Now, where have we heard that one before? 

LOL. Hey, this is Washington, after all.

Look, maybe Menendez just doesn't have a lot of faith in the dollar, you know? With the way Bidenomics is going, you can hardly blame him for that. 

