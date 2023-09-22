Menendez responds to calls for resignation: 'They're after me because I'm a Latino'

We finally have a statement from New Jersey's Bob Menendez about the charges that are being levied against him by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Senator Menendez has announced that he's truly sorry for what he's done and ...

Advertisement

No, of course, that isn't what he said.

He said 'some' are out to get him because he's Latino.

NEW: Sen Menendez responds to calls for his resignation w/ new stmt: “It is not lost on me how quickly some are rushing to judge a Latino and push him out of his seat. I am not going anywhere.”



Full statement is here: pic.twitter.com/qkVTXhwoAw — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 22, 2023

Shocking that he'd try to hide behind being Latino to deflect from allegations of rampant public corruption, we know.

It sounds like despite calls from notable members of his own party including Former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Senator Menendez has no intention of going down without a fight. But who can blame him? When he was indicted on similar charges of public corruption and graft in 2015 he skated without issue after the jury in his case hung and the prosecutors of the case chose not to litigate the charges again; likewise, his party didn't see any reason to discipline him at the time.

Sure is nice to have a position of power in the Democratic Party, huh?

This is why people hate politicians — Will’s Thoughts (@Will22Boz) September 22, 2023

Hahahaha. If I didn’t know any better, I would assume this was a joke. — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) September 22, 2023

It is a joke, but in this case the joke is on the voter.

No one is thinking about his heritage. It’ the strength of the indictment. Its his second indictment. I think even less of @SenatorMenendez after this response. — ArcticMother (@arcticmother) September 22, 2023

How many times should @SenatorMenendez be indicted before it's proper to ask him to resign? He's been indicted twice, neither time for being a Latino. — SandaBlueDeux 💙🌻 #🟦 (@SandaBlueDeux) September 22, 2023

You know things are bad when you have members of his own party calling for his immediate resignation or ouster. The long knives are out for the Gentleman from New Jersey, and it isn't because of his race.

Meanwhile, potential Republican rivals for his seat are striking while the iron is hot on the charges, perhaps thinking that what was once a long-shot bid for the Senate in deep blue New Jersey just got a little bit less long-shot

Advertisement

NEW: Christine Serrano Glassner, a 2024 Republican challenger to Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), dubbed the senator “Gold Bar Bob” after he was indicted on corruption charges Friday. https://t.co/GBlUEszUHm pic.twitter.com/oHuv7qai2c — The Hill (@thehill) September 22, 2023

But we're sure that she's just calling him that because of his heritage, right?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!