Menendez responds to calls for resignation: 'They're after me because I'm a Latino'

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:15 PM on September 22, 2023

We finally have a statement from New Jersey's Bob Menendez about the charges that are being levied against him by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Senator Menendez has announced that he's truly sorry for what he's done and ... 

No, of course, that isn't what he said. 

He said 'some' are out to get him because he's Latino.

Shocking that he'd try to hide behind being Latino to deflect from allegations of rampant public corruption, we know.

It sounds like despite calls from notable members of his own party including Former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Senator Menendez has no intention of going down without a fight. But who can blame him? When he was indicted on similar charges of public corruption and graft in 2015 he skated without issue after the jury in his case hung and the prosecutors of the case chose not to litigate the charges again; likewise, his party didn't see any reason to discipline him at the time.

Sure is nice to have a position of power in the Democratic Party, huh? 

It is a joke, but in this case the joke is on the voter.

You know things are bad when you have members of his own party calling for his immediate resignation or ouster. The long knives are out for the Gentleman from New Jersey, and it isn't because of his race.

Meanwhile, potential Republican rivals for his seat are striking while the iron is hot on the charges, perhaps thinking that what was once a long-shot bid for the Senate in deep blue New Jersey just got a little bit less long-shot

But we're sure that she's just calling him that because of his heritage, right?

***

