Rolling Stone: Speaker Mike Johnson Flies a Symbol of Insurrection Outside His Office

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 15, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Did you know that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who reportedly belongs to a Facebook group glorifying Hamas terrorists, has a Palestinian flag flying outside her office?

But forget about that. Bradley Onishi has a hot scoop on Speaker Mike Johnson. It seems he flies a symbol of insurrection and violence outside his office. 

Dear Lord! He is a Christian extremist. Onishi and and Matthew D. Taylor write that "the newly elected House speaker has ties to the far-right New Apostolic Reformation — which is hell-bent on turning America into a religious state."

To understand the contemporary meaning of the Appeal to Heaven flag, it’s necessary to enter a world of Christian extremism animated by modern-day apostles, prophets, and apocalyptic visions of Christian triumph that was central to the chaos and violence of Jan. 6. Earlier this year we released an audio-documentary series, rooted in deep historical research and ethnographic interviews, on this sector of Christianity, which is known as the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR). The flag hanging outside Johnson’s office is a key part of its symbology.

"Just say you're an anti-Christian bigot."

This reminds us of how they tried to derail Justice Amy Coney Barrett's nomination by revealing that she was a member of People of Praise.

We wonder if the FBI has this flag on its extremism watchlist too.

Look out … the FBI might be headed to your house.

***

