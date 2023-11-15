Rolling Stone: Speaker Mike Johnson Flies a Symbol of Insurrection Outside His Office

Did you know that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who reportedly belongs to a Facebook group glorifying Hamas terrorists, has a Palestinian flag flying outside her office?

But forget about that. Bradley Onishi has a hot scoop on Speaker Mike Johnson. It seems he flies a symbol of insurrection and violence outside his office.

Mike Johnson, second in line to the presidency, flies a symbol of insurrection and violence outside his office. It is a window into his religious extremism. @TaylorMatthewD and I wrote about it for @RollingStone:https://t.co/sQqmZuYHS7 — Bradley Onishi (@BradleyOnishi) November 10, 2023

Dear Lord! He is a Christian extremist. Onishi and and Matthew D. Taylor write that "the newly elected House speaker has ties to the far-right New Apostolic Reformation — which is hell-bent on turning America into a religious state."

To understand the contemporary meaning of the Appeal to Heaven flag, it’s necessary to enter a world of Christian extremism animated by modern-day apostles, prophets, and apocalyptic visions of Christian triumph that was central to the chaos and violence of Jan. 6. Earlier this year we released an audio-documentary series, rooted in deep historical research and ethnographic interviews, on this sector of Christianity, which is known as the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR). The flag hanging outside Johnson’s office is a key part of its symbology.

The flag in question that has Rolling Stone's panties in a twist is this one, which was flown on six frigates George Washington commissioned during the Revolutionary War.



It's also the official maritime ensign for the state of Massachusetts.



Just say you're an anti-Christian… https://t.co/CyDHaO3sGk pic.twitter.com/t7idsyXX6D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2023

"Just say you're an anti-Christian bigot."

It would be easier if these people just admitted that they actively despise religious Americans and want to purge them from the public square. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2023

I read the article, and while I originally thought it was going to be “guilt by association,” it’s more like “guilt by 3-4 degrees of Kevin Bacon.” It is pretty unhinged from an accuracy perspective. — J Caleb Jones (@JCalebJones) November 15, 2023

This reminds us of how they tried to derail Justice Amy Coney Barrett's nomination by revealing that she was a member of People of Praise.

I should probably get one of those flags. — RWD (@RWDUSA) November 15, 2023

“Insurrection and violence.” Umm…the American Revolution? 🤣 — SNAFU (@FritzPeasant) November 15, 2023

This flag flew at Bunker Hill



So, yes, it is a flag of insurrection...against the British Empire... — Lucerne Bolvin (@LucerneBolvin) November 15, 2023

He’s not wrong. The revolution, when this flag originally flew, was an insurrection and was very violent. — David Scott (@davescottreal) November 15, 2023

Also flags of insurrection and violence.

Deal with it. pic.twitter.com/xztFxbdFaS — Entropy (@entropy11) November 15, 2023

We wonder if the FBI has this flag on its extremism watchlist too.

It’s funny how shocked these people are about this flag. Like, do they have any idea what Christians believe? Do they know a single church going Bible reading person?! — Karen White (@whitekaren11) November 15, 2023

It's popular in segments of the Christian community. I have one. — Alabaster Rosa (@AlabasterRosa) November 15, 2023

Look out … the FBI might be headed to your house.

