Report: Rashida Tlaib Member of Facebook Group That 'Glorifies' Hamas Terrorists

Rashida Tlaib, recently having been censured by the House of Representatives for her support of Hamas, is going to have a very bad Wednesday, it seems:

EXCLUSIVE: Rashida Tlaib member of secret Facebook group where Hamas terrorists glorified



Reporting from ⁦⁦@JoeSchoffstall⁩ and me: https://t.co/Mst3YWLbB4 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 15, 2023

Advertisement

Yikes.

Hasson and Schoffstall write:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is part of a secret social media group in which its members have glamorized Hamas in its war battle with Israel after the terror group attacked and killed hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians last month, Fox News Digital has found. The Michigan Democrat is a member of the Palestinian American Congress group on Facebook. The group is hidden from non-members and does not appear on the platform's search engine, though Fox News Digital was able to gain access to it. The group's founder, Maher Abdel-qader, who has extensive ties to Tlaib and has also been linked to other liberal politicians, has come under fire in the past for his antisemitic social media posts, including questioning if the Holocaust ever occurred. The Palestinian American Congress group, of which Tlaib is a member, has featured pro-Hamas posts in the wake of the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel. On Oct. 12, one group member posted: "We don't want to throw you in the sea...we want you to ride it back from where you came." The message was accompanied by a picture of an elderly Israeli woman and a Hamas fighter holding her captive.

How awful.

Yeah, we're not shocked, either.

Damn. It's always the ones you least suspect. — The Realest Mamma Jamma (@real1mammajamma) November 15, 2023

Always. Never saw this coming.

Not.

At what point can we kick this woman out of the House? https://t.co/04rJUl9ynb — Kron (@Kronykal) November 15, 2023

Now would be a good time.

Now if MTG was part of a Facebook group while in congress similar to what Rashida Tlaib here.. it would be front page news 24/7/365.. proof one again#ItsDifferentWhenLeftistsDolt https://t.co/wNWrjbAl0P — Navyjava5 (@navyjava5) November 15, 2023

You better believe this is accurate.

Heck, the media can find out if someone's great great great grandfather was a Confederate soldier, but they're suddenly not curious when it's a Democrat in a Facebook group praising terrorists.

This is why free speech is so great. We can see the monsters. https://t.co/3YJpwQen3U — gingermaneditorial (@gingermaneditor) November 15, 2023

And the monsters are out and about these days.

We'll pretend, too.

Of course she is https://t.co/AtwOhUu2Lr — Nicolette (@NicoletteMpls) November 15, 2023

Honestly, is anyone surprised by this news?

Least surprising news of the week? Or ever? https://t.co/kEVwPDAYp6 — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) November 15, 2023

Advertisement

Jury's still out on this one.

Democrat Congressman @RepPaulTonko is usually quick to point out extremism on the right. Any word on your Democrat colleague and the new alligation? #518 #Talib https://t.co/A8S9aVODm3 — Capital Region Pol Watch (@CapitalPol) November 15, 2023

Really good question. Will Congressional Democrats address this at all?

This is a problem. https://t.co/xwDqaOEM0Z — Jacque Davis (@JacqueD77) November 15, 2023

It is. She's a member of Congress.

She needs to be removed immediately! This is disgusting! — Carri (@carrivogl_carri) November 15, 2023

Absolutely disgusting.

Rashida Tlaib is part of a secret Facebook group where Hamas has been glorified. When we call her + her friends in Congress the Hamas caucus, we aren’t joking.



Read the full story by @peterjhasson: https://t.co/CuB1fKFUMX pic.twitter.com/9u86envu3m — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 15, 2023

It's not a joke.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Part Of Secret Facebook Group That "Glamorized" Hamas https://t.co/5QmBJlPFeF — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 15, 2023

How can you 'glamorize' something that kills babies and kidnaps elderly Holocaust survivors?

Rashida Tlaib is member of secret Facebook group where Hamas terrorists glorified.



Who could've seen that coming. pic.twitter.com/sVhWCIzRG7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 15, 2023

Advertisement

We all did.

Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder could've seen this coming from a mile away. https://t.co/G0SL7LyDHo — Amy Moreno (@VivaLaAmes11) November 15, 2023

Absolutely.

#Shocked that @RashidaTlaib is a member of a group that glorifies #HamasTerrorists on Facebook



Actually I'm not

She is reprehensiblehttps://t.co/UAjhC4SvxQ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 15, 2023

Reprehensible is putting it mildly.

Will Congress address this? Will Tlaib be held accountable?

Time will tell, we guess.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!