Report: Rashida Tlaib Member of Facebook Group That 'Glorifies' Hamas Terrorists

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on November 15, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Rashida Tlaib, recently having been censured by the House of Representatives for her support of Hamas, is going to have a very bad Wednesday, it seems:

Yikes.

Hasson and Schoffstall write:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is part of a secret social media group in which its members have glamorized Hamas in its war battle with Israel after the terror group attacked and killed hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians last month, Fox News Digital has found. 

The Michigan Democrat is a member of the Palestinian American Congress group on Facebook. The group is hidden from non-members and does not appear on the platform's search engine, though Fox News Digital was able to gain access to it.

The group's founder, Maher Abdel-qader, who has extensive ties to Tlaib and has also been linked to other liberal politicians, has come under fire in the past for his antisemitic social media posts, including questioning if the Holocaust ever occurred.

The Palestinian American Congress group, of which Tlaib is a member, has featured pro-Hamas posts in the wake of the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

On Oct. 12, one group member posted: "We don't want to throw you in the sea...we want you to ride it back from where you came." The message was accompanied by a picture of an elderly Israeli woman and a Hamas fighter holding her captive.

How awful.

Yeah, we're not shocked, either.

Always. Never saw this coming.

Not.

Now would be a good time.

You better believe this is accurate.

Heck, the media can find out if someone's great great great grandfather was a Confederate soldier, but they're suddenly not curious when it's a Democrat in a Facebook group praising terrorists.

And the monsters are out and about these days.

We'll pretend, too.

Honestly, is anyone surprised by this news?

Jury's still out on this one.

Really good question. Will Congressional Democrats address this at all?

It is. She's a member of Congress.

Absolutely disgusting.

It's not a joke.

How can you 'glamorize' something that kills babies and kidnaps elderly Holocaust survivors?

We all did.

Absolutely.

Reprehensible is putting it mildly.

Will Congress address this? Will Tlaib be held accountable?

Time will tell, we guess.

***

Tags: CONGRESS FACEBOOK HAMAS ISRAEL JEWISH JEWS

