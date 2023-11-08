AOC Spotted Having an Odd Way of Defending Rashida Tlaib After Censure
A GOOD START: Rashida Tlaib Finds Herself Censured

Laura W.  |  10:20 AM on November 08, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Tuesday night, the House of Representatives held a vote to censure Rashida Tlaib over her support for Hamas and calls for the destruction of a Jewish state in Israel. The vote was initially scheduled for today, Wednesday November 8th, but had to be moved up over alleged death threats made towards Representative Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), the House member who introduced the vote.

“I take the safety of my team seriously. I am temporarily closing my physical district office location in Cumming, GA due to serious threats of violence against my staff. These threats have been reported to Capitol Police and will be investigated fully,” McCormick said on X.

22 Democrats voted alongside 212 Republicans to censure Tlaib, and 4 Republicans voted with 184 Democrats against the resolution.

Greg's full post reads:

The Democrat yeas: Cohen (TN), Costa (CA), Craig (MN), Davis (NC), Frankel (FL), Golden (MA), Goldman (NY), Gottheimer (NJ), Landsman (OH), Lee (NV), Manning (NC), Moskowitz (FL), Nickel (NC), Pappas (NH), Perez (WA), Ryan (NY), Schneider (IL), Schrier (WA), Soto (FL), Torres (NY), Wasserman-Schultz (FL), Wilson (FL)   The Republican Nays: Buck (CO), Duarte (CA), Massie (KY), McClintock (CA).

 Hamas jihadists slaughtered 1,400 civilians in Israel, including at least 33 American citizens, on October 7th, and Tlaib referred to the terrorist attack as a 'resistance' and called for the destruction of a Jewish state in Israel and replace it with a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

This is a blatant call for the genocide of Israelis, and a total erasure of the nation of Israel itself. Censuring her was the right call to make.

It's become exhausting, honestly. Democrats who defend this genocidal view need to just explain WHY they're defending it. Being disingenuous isn't cutting it anymore.

There were a LOT of responses in this vein.

One can only hope!

It's certainly something to keep in mind come time to vote.

Credit where credit is due.

We can't help but agree. There should be no place in our government for terrorist sympathizers.

That's what we're afraid of. A censure is merely a formal vote of deep disapproval of a member’s conduct taken by either chamber of Congress.

We wish we could say we were also surprised that more Democrats didn't vote for this measure, but here lately they've been showing us precisely who they truly are.

It's way past time we started believing them.

***

