A GOOD START: Rashida Tlaib Finds Herself Censured

Tuesday night, the House of Representatives held a vote to censure Rashida Tlaib over her support for Hamas and calls for the destruction of a Jewish state in Israel. The vote was initially scheduled for today, Wednesday November 8th, but had to be moved up over alleged death threats made towards Representative Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), the House member who introduced the vote.

“I take the safety of my team seriously. I am temporarily closing my physical district office location in Cumming, GA due to serious threats of violence against my staff. These threats have been reported to Capitol Police and will be investigated fully,” McCormick said on X.

🚨BREAKING: The House of Reps has voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her anti-Semitism.



22 Democrats voted in favor of it. pic.twitter.com/ejsaC1SfXy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 8, 2023

22 Democrats voted alongside 212 Republicans to censure Tlaib, and 4 Republicans voted with 184 Democrats against the resolution.

The Democrat yeas: Cohen (TN), Costa (CA), Craig (MN), Davis (NC), Frankel (FL), Golden (MA), Goldman (NY), Gottheimer (NJ), Landsman (OH), Lee (NV), Manning (NC), Moskowitz (FL), Nickel (NC), Pappas (NH), Perez (WA), Ryan (NY), Schneider (IL), Schrier (WA), Soto (FL), Torres… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 8, 2023

Greg's full post reads:

The Democrat yeas: Cohen (TN), Costa (CA), Craig (MN), Davis (NC), Frankel (FL), Golden (MA), Goldman (NY), Gottheimer (NJ), Landsman (OH), Lee (NV), Manning (NC), Moskowitz (FL), Nickel (NC), Pappas (NH), Perez (WA), Ryan (NY), Schneider (IL), Schrier (WA), Soto (FL), Torres (NY), Wasserman-Schultz (FL), Wilson (FL) The Republican Nays: Buck (CO), Duarte (CA), Massie (KY), McClintock (CA).

Hamas jihadists slaughtered 1,400 civilians in Israel, including at least 33 American citizens, on October 7th, and Tlaib referred to the terrorist attack as a 'resistance' and called for the destruction of a Jewish state in Israel and replace it with a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

This is a blatant call for the genocide of Israelis, and a total erasure of the nation of Israel itself. Censuring her was the right call to make.

If you criticize George Soros, they call you an antisemite.



If you say "From the river to the sea," they point out that there are lots of rivers and lots of seas, and who's to say which ones you meant?https://t.co/S2Un2PIqlF — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 8, 2023

It's become exhausting, honestly. Democrats who defend this genocidal view need to just explain WHY they're defending it. Being disingenuous isn't cutting it anymore.

Censuring Rashida Tlaib is a start, but that's the least that she deserves.

Censuring Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, and AOC has to follow. https://t.co/N9SOIs4d95 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 8, 2023

Make Ilhan Omar next. https://t.co/30nCaFFN9K — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 8, 2023

Good. Now actually impose a punishment that matters. https://t.co/3Bo6S9tIf0 — Viking Rob (@RHaspels) November 8, 2023

There were a LOT of responses in this vein.

Congress hasn’t lost its marbles or moral compass after all. https://t.co/RvboDf8dHl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 8, 2023

One can only hope!

They finally passed censure of that terrorist. Interested to see who the GOP cowards were https://t.co/hw6aj6ryw9 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) November 8, 2023

It's certainly something to keep in mind come time to vote.

BOOM -- Tlaib censured for her remarks about Hamas and Israel.



IMO, very important moment of solidarity for our Jewish community.



Terrorism is never acceptable. Thank you to the Dems who voted for this. https://t.co/8SUSjo69fl — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) November 8, 2023

Credit where credit is due.

Censure is garbage. When are they voting on expulsion. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) November 8, 2023

We can't help but agree. There should be no place in our government for terrorist sympathizers.

For those keeping score at home, this changes absolutely nothing.



It's a meaningless gesture that's just theatrical. — firstnamerandomnumbers (@firstnamerando) November 8, 2023

That's what we're afraid of. A censure is merely a formal vote of deep disapproval of a member’s conduct taken by either chamber of Congress.

Democrats crossing the aisle for anything is kinda wild, but I'm shocked that more of them didn't for this particular issue. — Ethos (@projectethos5) November 8, 2023

We wish we could say we were also surprised that more Democrats didn't vote for this measure, but here lately they've been showing us precisely who they truly are.

It's way past time we started believing them.

