David French Concludes That Speaker Mike Johnson Is Doing Christianity Wrong

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 06, 2023
NBC

This headline could have been fill-in-the-blank: David French concludes that [insert name here] is doing Christianity wrong. French is the New York Times' conservative Christian columnist and somehow manages to fit right in with his colleagues. On Sunday, he published a piece about "MAGA Mike Johnson" and "our broken Christian politics."

French shares a moment from "Hannity" in which Johnson explains how he develops his stand on issues: "Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it." But as French advises, there are lots of ways to interpret the Bible.

French writes:

It turns out that the Bible isn’t actually a clear guide to “any issue under the sun.” You can read it from cover to cover, believe every word you read and still not know the “Christian” policy on a vast majority of contested issues. Even when evangelical Christians broadly agree on certain moral principles, such as the idea that marriage is a lifelong covenant between a man and a woman, there is widespread disagreement on the extent to which civil law should reflect those evangelical moral beliefs.

Though the Bible isn’t a clear guide for American foreign policy, American economic policy or American constitutional law, it is a much clearer guide for Christian virtue. Here’s one such virtue, for example: honesty.

Which brings us back to Johnson’s refusal to answer a question about the effort to overturn the 2020 election. There is a reason that effort is called the Big Lie. It was one of the most comprehensively and transparently dishonest political movements in American history. And Johnson was in the middle of it.

What a shock and surprise that Never Trumper French managed to bring Donald Trump into it. And never mentions that Biden is a pathological liar, even making up where and how his son died.

Why won't evangelical Christians do what Jesus would do and vote for Joe Biden?

Jesus wouldn't have questioned the 2020 election, with His divine knowledge that it was the most up-and-up election in American history.

***

