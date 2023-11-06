David French Concludes That Speaker Mike Johnson Is Doing Christianity Wrong

This headline could have been fill-in-the-blank: David French concludes that [insert name here] is doing Christianity wrong. French is the New York Times' conservative Christian columnist and somehow manages to fit right in with his colleagues. On Sunday, he published a piece about "MAGA Mike Johnson" and "our broken Christian politics."

French shares a moment from "Hannity" in which Johnson explains how he develops his stand on issues: "Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it." But as French advises, there are lots of ways to interpret the Bible.

French writes:

It turns out that the Bible isn’t actually a clear guide to “any issue under the sun.” You can read it from cover to cover, believe every word you read and still not know the “Christian” policy on a vast majority of contested issues. Even when evangelical Christians broadly agree on certain moral principles, such as the idea that marriage is a lifelong covenant between a man and a woman, there is widespread disagreement on the extent to which civil law should reflect those evangelical moral beliefs. Though the Bible isn’t a clear guide for American foreign policy, American economic policy or American constitutional law, it is a much clearer guide for Christian virtue. Here’s one such virtue, for example: honesty. Which brings us back to Johnson’s refusal to answer a question about the effort to overturn the 2020 election. There is a reason that effort is called the Big Lie. It was one of the most comprehensively and transparently dishonest political movements in American history. And Johnson was in the middle of it.

What a shock and surprise that Never Trumper French managed to bring Donald Trump into it. And never mentions that Biden is a pathological liar, even making up where and how his son died.

"our" — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 6, 2023

Just when I think he's hit bottom...just kidding, I never think that. Even so, ye gods. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 6, 2023

We disappoint Frenchie and Obama at our peril! — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) November 6, 2023

The only true Christian AND the only true conservative left. Very hard to be Dave. — Small Truck Appreciator (@spongeworthy2) November 6, 2023

David is once again disappointed in us. — NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) November 6, 2023

Every time someone says this, he soars past the previous peak within a couple of weeks. — Snake Plisskenish(RedheadAppreciator)🇮🇱 (@_CrotalusAtrox_) November 6, 2023

He’s lost it and it’s sad to see — A Magician Named Gob (@GobBluthII) November 6, 2023

Continuing to prove everyone right about him. If even a respectable statesman like Johnson earns this reaction, it’s not about “principles” anymore, like French used to claim. He is actively trying to smear the church and destroy the conservative movement. — 96 Theses (@JunkerGeorge5) November 6, 2023

Why won't evangelical Christians do what Jesus would do and vote for Joe Biden?

Is he angry that Christians are worshipping God instead of David French again? I’m shocked. Shocked I tell you. — Minnervator (@minnervator) November 6, 2023

He is irreparably broken. There is no difference between him and the squad at this point. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) November 6, 2023

French would rather eat his own arm than make common cause with people of his own faith he finds some ascetic flaw in. — dumpsterfire (@dumpsterfre) November 6, 2023

Watching normal people go rabid in both the pro-Trump and anti-Trump directions is going to be studied for the next 100 years.



Remember when David was a respectable writer with clear and concise articles to his name?



Now he’s a different person entirely. — I. R. (@TakingHisTime) November 6, 2023

Probably THE most exemplary case of TDS on Twitter — liam rogers (@rogersliam) November 6, 2023

Jesus wouldn't have questioned the 2020 election, with His divine knowledge that it was the most up-and-up election in American history.

***

