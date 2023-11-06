Scandal: Speaker Mike Johnson Had Promoted an App to Keep You From Viewing P0rn

Activists Mourn Suicide of Mayor 'Involuntarily Outed' as a Trans Woman
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 06, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Another day, another hit piece on House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose Christian sensibilities don't sit well with Democrats or the media. An "unearthed clip" shows Johnson promoting an app that scans your browser history and reports if you've been visiting p0rn sites.

And this is bad how? Don't worry; Rolling Stone is also on the story:

Maybe if Joe Biden loved his son so much he wouldn't have let him upload videos of him doing crack with hookers.

Daniel Kreps writes:

During a conversation on the “War on Technology” at Benton, Louisiana’s Cypress Baptist Church — unearthed by X user Receipt Maven last week — the Louisiana representative talked about how he installed “accountability software” called Covenant Eyes on his devices in order to abstain from internet porn and other unsavory websites.

“It scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it,” Johnson told the panel about the app.

“It sends a report to your accountability partner. My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He’s 17. So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week. If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice. I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate.”

We're still trying to figure out how this is a news story.

Johnson isn't hiding anything in this "unearthed clip," so he's obviously not ashamed to have used Covenant Eyes. Why Brian Tyler Cohen and Rolling Stone think this is some sort of scandal we don't know. Because he's a Christian?

***

***

