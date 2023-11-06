Scandal: Speaker Mike Johnson Had Promoted an App to Keep You From Viewing P0rn

Another day, another hit piece on House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose Christian sensibilities don't sit well with Democrats or the media. An "unearthed clip" shows Johnson promoting an app that scans your browser history and reports if you've been visiting p0rn sites.

Advertisement

An unearthed clip shows Mike Johnson promoting an app called “Covenant Eyes” which “scans your devices” and “sends a report” to someone if you view “sinful” material. The app says “defeat porn.”



He has been scrubbing this from his pages. (@receiptmaven) pic.twitter.com/iLgDJ5eiPB — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 5, 2023

And this is bad how? Don't worry; Rolling Stone is also on the story:

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson admitted that he and his son monitored each other’s porn intake in a resurfaced clip from 2022 https://t.co/THNyCkttcw — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 5, 2023

Maybe if Joe Biden loved his son so much he wouldn't have let him upload videos of him doing crack with hookers.

Daniel Kreps writes:

During a conversation on the “War on Technology” at Benton, Louisiana’s Cypress Baptist Church — unearthed by X user Receipt Maven last week — the Louisiana representative talked about how he installed “accountability software” called Covenant Eyes on his devices in order to abstain from internet porn and other unsavory websites. “It scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it,” Johnson told the panel about the app. “It sends a report to your accountability partner. My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He’s 17. So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week. If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice. I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate.”

We're still trying to figure out how this is a news story.

Kind of a misleading spin.



They verified each other’s abstinence from porn using software. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) November 5, 2023

This is not true.

He and his son agreed to use an app that sends phone activity to a partner.



No actual porn was involved, but it can be used to keep two people accountable to each other for vice issues.



It's a Christian app.

This is how much trust he and his son have built. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 6, 2023

This BS framing reminds me of the time DC was aghast by the Pence rule



(Hint: It was right before MeToo)



This also reminds me of the time a lot of media felt they needed to account for their blind spot with evangelicals



(Hint: It was after 2016 and they never really did). https://t.co/5afpvA4q4N — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 5, 2023

Love or hate Pence. Love or hate Johnson. I could care less either way—it doesn’t change the fact this Rolling Stone framing illustrates how many in the media love to hate the evangelicals and social conservatives that many pretend to cover fairly. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 5, 2023

What the left does best. Pretend to be the morality police. — Believe Jesus Christ (@Awurabena2) November 5, 2023

Mike is just trying to pursue holiness and he is also setting an example for his son. The average age American males are exposed to porn is 8 to 10! This is devastating our nation and Mike is showing their is a better way. — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) November 5, 2023

Advertisement

The left has embraced pedophilia, kids attending drag shows, child sex changes, etc. And they want to judge him?



Being a Christian is a journey. It doesn't happen overnight. Porn is a very destructive force & it takes time, effort, & accountability to get it out of your life. — J (@BlueCheckBandit) November 6, 2023

Speaker Johnson monitoring whether or not he and his son consumed porn seems abnormal to the vast majority of this website, but honestly, it's quite common in the evangelical community across the nation. — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) November 5, 2023

This is a deliberate misinterpretation. He and his son both use Christian digital accountability software. It’s not my thing but to make it out to be something salacious isn’t an honest telling. https://t.co/gS3ni6LOhr — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 5, 2023

I monitored my kids computers with spyware all through high school. I make no apologies. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 5, 2023

Johnson isn't hiding anything in this "unearthed clip," so he's obviously not ashamed to have used Covenant Eyes. Why Brian Tyler Cohen and Rolling Stone think this is some sort of scandal we don't know. Because he's a Christian?

I have ALWAYS loathed the bigotry against Christians displayed by corporate media. But at a time when the country and world are on fire, their stupid hateful attacks on Christians are particularly repulsive. Media Delenda Est, etc. etc. https://t.co/8iUEX691tI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 6, 2023

Advertisement





***