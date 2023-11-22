CNN and Mediaite SHOCKED to Learn That Mike Johnson Believes Things Christians Often Believe

Is it too much to ask for the American media to at least try to understand the things that they're reporting on? You'd think that this would be a basic requirement of the job but it would seem that you'd think wrong if the 'story' about House Speaker Mike Johnson that CNN put out and Mediaite breathlessly ran with is anything to go by:

Advertisement

CNN Unearths Audio of New House Speaker Calling Humans 'Inherently Evil' and Abortion a 'Holocaust' https://t.co/FC8Xrnn9KM — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 22, 2023

Now whether man is 'inherently evil' is a question that has bedeviled religious scholars for as long as Christianity (and Judaism) has existed. It's an open question with debate going on on both sides, but the stance isn't unusual in the least, especially when you look at the full context of Johnson's statement that the article is so breathlessly reporting on:

JOHNSON: One of the primary purposes of the law in civil government is to restrain evil… We have to acknowledge collectively that man is inherently evil and needs to be restrained. That’s– see, that’s the problem with the radical left. They don’t acknowledge a God.”

Johnson is more or less echoing the Apostle Paul in the Book of Romans (who himself is echoing the book of Psalms) when Paul wrote:

The Lord looks down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there are any who understand, who seek God. They have all turned aside, they have together become corrupt; there is none who does good, no, not one.

It's called Original Sin guys. It's not a new concept... but that isn't going to stop the folks in the media from acting like Johnson is a fringe nut for harboring the belief.

The question of abortion being a 'holocaust' is, again, a doctrinal issue that many churches maintain to be a truth. Trying to use a standard argument of many Christian denominations (including the Roman Catholic Church) as a dunk to imply that Speaker Johnson is somehow a fringe wacko is the height of absurdity... but then Mediaite and their buddies are CNN are often the height of absurdity, showing themselves to at least not be acrophobic.

I’m not even religious and I know this is mostly true. — Philllosoraptor (@RealPhillyP) November 22, 2023

Christians have been saying for 2000 years that everyone is a sinner but some people just don't want to hear it. — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) November 22, 2023

Where's the lie in his statement? — The Bacon King of Sheboygan (@GeniusKhaan) November 22, 2023

'All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God', or in this case have fallen short of the glory of being seen as being a respectable journalism outfit.

Federalist #51: "If men were angels, no government would be necessary."



The corollary is that because men are NOT angels and have the evil tendency towards sin, we need to be restrained.



This is standard American & Christian thought & shouldn't be controversial. — Tim Hamilton (@TSHamiltonAstro) November 22, 2023

Advertisement

Thank you for letting me know he's a good guy — Engineer from Texas (@TexasEngineer61) November 22, 2023

Year 2023. Mediaite discovers Christianity. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) November 22, 2023

We can at least hope they stick around for a bit and learn more about it, conversions have happened from less.

This story comes hot on the heels of the left's last attempt to take down Speaker Johnson by trying to claim his ~$100 watch was an $18,000 watch so as we can see they're really plumbing the depths to try to take the man down. Presumably means he's doing a good job, so keep up the good work Mr. Speaker!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!