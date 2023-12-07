Sen. John Fetterman Surprises Us Again by Defending 'Reasonable' Border Talks

What has happened to Sen. John Fetterman? Has he become red-pilled? He's been resolute in his support for Israel, hanging posters of the kidnapped hostages all around his office and trolling pro-Hamas activists by waving a little Israeli flag in their faces as they were toted off by Capitol Police. He called it "pathetic and rank antisemitism" when a pro-Hamas mob formed outside a Jewish-owned restaurant in Philadelphia. He attended the 290,000-strong March for Israel in Washington, D.C. draped in an Israeli flag. Plus, he's been calling for Bob Menendez to be expelled from the Senate. We're starting to like this guy.

As Twitchy has reported, the Biden administration is now dangling the threat of World War III if Congress doesn't OK another $61 billion in aid for Ukraine. "American blood" will certainly be spilled if Putin succeeds there.

Republicans, however, have tied more aid to Ukraine to our own southern border. Biden accused the GOP of "political blackmail" in a tweet. Why is he so adamantly opposed to doing anything about the border crisis?

Fetterman, a Democrat, says the numbers at the border speak for themselves, and he's open to discussion.

Fetterman "cited the nearly 270,000 border encounters that U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported in September...'You essentially have Pittsburgh showing up there at the border.'" https://t.co/1MbwiFu6De — Charles McElwee (@CFMcElwee) December 7, 2023

Fetterman on the border crisis: “Honestly, it’s astonishing. And this isn’t a Fox News kind of statistic. This is the government’s. You essentially have Pittsburgh showing up there at the border.”



Maybe if more members of Congress had strokes they’d become reasonable like John pic.twitter.com/rCTjlnRQ02 — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 7, 2023

Fetterman 2.0 is awesome. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) December 7, 2023

Fetterman turning into my favorite Democrat was not something I saw coming. Is this how he got elected in Pennsylvania? — Alex O'Alexandra (@Shannonsheeha18) December 7, 2023

I can think of at least a dozen GOP Senators who wouldn't say this. pic.twitter.com/XxURmfTAdJ — Arthur X. Fortune (@CBove1) December 7, 2023

If this was Hollywood, it would be a story about a politician who had a stroke and came out of the hospital as a Democrat thinking it was 1985. — Hey Mikey! He likes it! (@805mikeb) December 7, 2023

My God, he makes more sense than @SenSchumer and @JoeBiden — Sunchaser (@Sunchasegirl) December 7, 2023

I know there's a lot I disagree with Fetterman about, but I have to say, he's been hitting some home runs recently. — Imperfect America (dudes/r/dudes!) (@ImperfectUSA) December 7, 2023

The political equivalent of being hit with a baseball and gaining mastery in advanced mathematics. — viewfromthebuttes (@viewfromthebut1) December 7, 2023

People are starting to ask if Mehmet Oz would be standing up for Israel like this. It's hard to say … but we continue to be pleasantly surprised by Fetterman. We do wish he'd wear a suit, though.

***