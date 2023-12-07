There Are MANY Events: Nate Silver Laments Growing Distrust In Science, Can't Figure...
'We're Number One?': BBC Anchor Finds Creative New Way to Greet Her Viewers
How It's Going: Hamas Terrorists Are Surrendering En Masse
'Sick': Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Vetoes Bill Banning Child Transitions
Elon Musk Wanted Confirmation From Tucker Carlson That SecDef Lloyd Austin 'Really Said...
Karine Jean-Pierre Says It's 'Stunning' That the GOP Is Demanding Border Control
David Hogg Has a NEW Plan to Reduce the Number of Guns in...
AOC Really Outdoes Herself at Hearing on Protecting Women’s Sports
'What If I Said Nothing?' Rich Eisen Calls Out Antisemitism from College Presidents...
Biden Accuses GOP of 'Political Blackmail' to Secure US Border (Roseanne Barr &...
Biden Goes Full-Out Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier Ranting About Hunter and His Businesses...
This School Assigned a Fifth-Grade Girl to Share a Bed With a ‘Trans’...
Gavin Newsom's GOP Debate Post PROVES He Still Hasn't Gotten Over the WHOOPIN'...
So DAMN Good: Wokal Distance OWNS Woke Activists in EPIC Thread About...

Sen. John Fetterman Surprises Us Again by Defending 'Reasonable' Border Talks

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

What has happened to Sen. John Fetterman? Has he become red-pilled? He's been resolute in his support for Israel, hanging posters of the kidnapped hostages all around his office and trolling pro-Hamas activists by waving a little Israeli flag in their faces as they were toted off by Capitol Police. He called it "pathetic and rank antisemitism" when a pro-Hamas mob formed outside a Jewish-owned restaurant in Philadelphia. He attended the 290,000-strong March for Israel in Washington, D.C. draped in an Israeli flag. Plus, he's been calling for Bob Menendez to be expelled from the Senate. We're starting to like this guy.

Advertisement

As Twitchy has reported, the Biden administration is now dangling the threat of World War III if Congress doesn't OK another $61 billion in aid for Ukraine. "American blood" will certainly be spilled if Putin succeeds there.

Republicans, however, have tied more aid to Ukraine to our own southern border. Biden accused the GOP of "political blackmail" in a tweet. Why is he so adamantly opposed to doing anything about the border crisis?

Fetterman, a Democrat, says the numbers at the border speak for themselves, and he's open to discussion.

Recommended

Elon Musk Wanted Confirmation From Tucker Carlson That SecDef Lloyd Austin 'Really Said This'
Doug P.
Advertisement

People are starting to ask if Mehmet Oz would be standing up for Israel like this. It's hard to say … but we continue to be pleasantly surprised by Fetterman. We do wish he'd wear a suit, though.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION UKRAINE JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Wanted Confirmation From Tucker Carlson That SecDef Lloyd Austin 'Really Said This'
Doug P.
How It's Going: Hamas Terrorists Are Surrendering En Masse
Brett T.
'We're Number One?': BBC Anchor Finds Creative New Way to Greet Her Viewers
Grateful Calvin
'What If I Said Nothing?' Rich Eisen Calls Out Antisemitism from College Presidents (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
'Sick': Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Vetoes Bill Banning Child Transitions
Amy Curtis
Karine Jean-Pierre Says It's 'Stunning' That the GOP Is Demanding Border Control
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Wanted Confirmation From Tucker Carlson That SecDef Lloyd Austin 'Really Said This' Doug P.
Advertisement