John Kirby Says to Imagine the Cost in American Blood of Not Supporting Ukraine

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 06, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden really wants more aid for Ukraine. He went on TV from the Oval Office during prime time to rally the American people to support aid for both Israel and Ukraine, and he's also said that aid to Israel is contingent on aid to Ukraine as well.

NSC spokesman John Kirby visited the White House Briefing Room Wednesday and tackled a number of subjects, among them financial aid to Ukraine. If you think over a hundred billion is expensive, wait until you see the cost in American blood. If Vladimir Putin takes Ukraine, then he's adjacent to a NATO member. And if Putin makes a move on a member of NATO, we'll have American boots on the ground.

Maybe Europe could pitch in a little bit.

President Joe Biden made the same specious argument Wednesday. If we stop sending billions to Ukraine, Putin will invade NATO, and American troops will find themselves in a ground war in Europe.

"American blood." No way.

***

Tags: JOHN KIRBY NATO RUSSIA UKRAINE

