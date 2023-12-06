John Kirby Says to Imagine the Cost in American Blood of Not Supporting Ukraine

President Joe Biden really wants more aid for Ukraine. He went on TV from the Oval Office during prime time to rally the American people to support aid for both Israel and Ukraine, and he's also said that aid to Israel is contingent on aid to Ukraine as well.

NSC spokesman John Kirby visited the White House Briefing Room Wednesday and tackled a number of subjects, among them financial aid to Ukraine. If you think over a hundred billion is expensive, wait until you see the cost in American blood. If Vladimir Putin takes Ukraine, then he's adjacent to a NATO member. And if Putin makes a move on a member of NATO, we'll have American boots on the ground.

JOHN KIRBY:



"If you think the cost of supporting Ukraine is high now, just imagine how much higher it's gonna be...in American blood...!" pic.twitter.com/FZ4yl9QgWi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2023

Maybe Europe could pitch in a little bit.

are they blackmailing congress for money? — Jorge MAGA (@UltramagaUSA) December 6, 2023

No one in this country is willing to fight for Ukraine. — Devon Gardner (@DevonRGardner) December 6, 2023

Politicians can go first — gascanman (@gascanman1) December 6, 2023

So he’s threatening us with sending troops if we don’t give them endless amounts of cash. Got it. — Let’s Go Brandon-Dennis Wayne 🇺🇸 (@DennisWayne79) December 6, 2023

So give them more money for Ukraine or they’ll send our troops to fight Russia? We are up to the blackmail stage of this latest nightmarish endless war? — Thomas Matthew 🇺🇸 (@latayprime) December 6, 2023

Russia is already on NATOs eastern flank, wtf is he talking about? pic.twitter.com/J1tPrp0Nwu — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) December 6, 2023

Half my life, the Ukraine was controlled by Moscow, and half my life it was controlled by Kiev. I noticed precisely zero difference in my life as a result of the change. Perhaps, just maybe, spending "American blood" or money to impact who controls it isn't really justified. — TotallyFerSureNotMacLaneKey (@AZetaPsi) December 6, 2023

Putin could decide that, anyway. Money or not. Baseless argument. — MadHaddter (@MDHadter) December 6, 2023

Just a little extortion.. — Michelle Schroeder (@Michell91900852) December 6, 2023

Unacceptable … totally unacceptable and outright grotesque — Kevin (@Kevin74767525) December 6, 2023

This is what I would call blackmail. It’s a mafia tactic. “Would be a shame if all you able bodied young men were sent off to die in a pointless war” — Edward Scherer (@EdwardScherer10) December 6, 2023

"If you don't support our Ukraine slush fund, we're going to send your sons and daughters to die" - Joe Biden



How is this guy not more popular? It's a mystery wrapped in an enigma. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) December 6, 2023

President Joe Biden made the same specious argument Wednesday. If we stop sending billions to Ukraine, Putin will invade NATO, and American troops will find themselves in a ground war in Europe.

"American blood." No way.

