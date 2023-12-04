John Fetterman Calls Philly Rioters 'Pathetic', Says They're Motivated by 'Rank Antisemitism'

Earlier today Laura W. wrote about the antisemitic protests in Philadelphia that targeted a falafel restaurant that's owned by Israeli Jewish people. A lot of people had harsh words for this crowd and what they were doing in the name of 'anti-Zionism', but we should also stop to note that once again Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has waded into the fray and is having none of this coming from his own side.

They could be protesting Hamas. They could be protesting Hamas' systematic rape of Israeli women and girls or demanding the remaining hostages be immediately released.



Instead, they targeted a Jewish restaurant. It's pathetic and rank antisemitism. https://t.co/zDZQwy84g5 — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) December 4, 2023

Fetterman has been a staunch defender of Israel since the outset of its response to the attacks on October 7th of this year, so his statement isn't a surprise, but every time the Senator speaks up and is 100% correct it forces everyone to take a step back and admire his work.

Huge Fetterman W. Well done, sir. — Walmart UNC Fan Finder (@UncFinder) December 4, 2023

Well said — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 4, 2023

Is Fetterman turning Republican👀 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 4, 2023

That's probably going quite a bit too far but it's fair to say that time and time again in the recent past, and particularly (although not exclusively) on the issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, John Fetterman has acquitted himself remarkably well and been willing to stand up to the extreme left of his party in a way that no one on the right expected he would.

How is Fetterman the most based member of congress smdh — Kaya (@sisterinferior) December 4, 2023

If he switches his positions on gun ownership and abortion I may consider him to have been healed from his stroke — Paperwork Ninja (@PaperworkNinja) December 4, 2023

He's on a hell of a roll. It's wild. Respect where it's due.



You think Dr. Oz would have gotten on this roll? — Dick B (@DickB12345) December 4, 2023

It's an open question, certainly. You'd certainly like to think so but you never know and as it stands it's hard to imagine anyone taking the kind of stand that Fetterman has been taking on this issue... Certainly many who are actually on the right haven't been a forceful as the Gentleman from Pennsylvania.

So... how certain are we that if Mehmet Oz had won the election, he'd be out there calling out these mobs as irredeemably antisemitic? https://t.co/2cNDeVhxIx — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 4, 2023

Ummmm… what a difference a year makes.

The one guy who couldn’t speak a year ago is now the only far Left Dem speaking intelligently. https://t.co/9xqex36FTJ — Tandy (@dantypo) December 4, 2023

I’m very conflicted because I really am getting to like this guy.



He’s even called for Menendez to be expelled.



Sad though when the Democrat with brain damage makes the most sense. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/bIVcnaP5Qi — Neil Axelrod 🇺🇸 (@NeilAxelrod) December 4, 2023

Seriously, this guy should be the democrat nominee https://t.co/Z3cNyJgJln — HollyCabot 🐊 (@HollyCabot) December 4, 2023

He couldn't be a worse candidate than Joe Biden, really. Neither man can seem to speak or hear people very well extemporaneously but at least Fetterman is a few decades younger than Biden and youth would be a welcome change in a Presidental nominee these days.

We don't have any illusions that John Fetterman is going to have a Road to Damascus moment and suddenly flip teams here, but respect is due when someone is willing to stand up for what he seems to truly believe... especially when all of the political incentives are to go along with his natural allies, who in Fetterman's case are the extreme ideological left of his party.

Good job, Senator! Keep up the good work!

