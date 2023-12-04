Shades of Charlottesville: Antisemitic 'Protests' in Philadelphia Target Jewish Restaurant

'Despicable': Rep. Pramila Jayapal Makes Shocking Statement About the Rape of Israeli Wome...
Laura W.  |  8:30 AM on December 04, 2023
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Just six years ago this past August, Charlottesville, VA dealt with the infamous 'Unite the Right' rally, that ended with a reported Nazi sympathizer driving his car through a crowd, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. The Democrats and the Left were energized by their outrage over white supremacy and the rise of antisemitism. Today? Not so much. At least, not when it isn't being perpetrated by far-right provocateurs.

These 'protests' aren't being stopped, or even vocally opposed or condemned by Democrats or the Left. We thought they (correctly) stated that there is no place for antisemitism in the U.S., so where is that sentiment now? Where are these Democrat mayors and governors as this is happening in their own backyards?

We don't recommend holding your breath either, we all know they're not going to be consistent in their condemnations. Not all antisemitism is equal if you're a Leftist.

Say what you will about Trump, love him or hate him, but he was 100% correct about the media being 'the enemy of the people', and they have seemingly been bending over backwards ever since then to prove him right.

There IS no argument. Not any rational one, anyway, and the Democrats know that. Hence their deafening silence about it.

To be fair, our president probably couldn't tell us what day of the week it is with any degree of accuracy, so don't expect him to remember the promises that other people wrote for him to read off a paper or a teleprompter.

This kind of thing is happening all over the country as well. We have covered them for you here at Twitchy. You can read about a few of these antisemitic rallies here, here, here, and here.

We could keep going, but you get the picture. Antisemitism absolutely is on the rise in the U.S., it's just not from the people the Left and the Democrats need it to be from for their collective narrative.

BINGO.

It's definitely not going to end well because we can no longer expect the Democrats to do the right thing. This is the reality of who they are and what they support. Silence is complicity, remember?

