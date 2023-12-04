Shades of Charlottesville: Antisemitic 'Protests' in Philadelphia Target Jewish Restaurant

Just six years ago this past August, Charlottesville, VA dealt with the infamous 'Unite the Right' rally, that ended with a reported Nazi sympathizer driving his car through a crowd, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. The Democrats and the Left were energized by their outrage over white supremacy and the rise of antisemitism. Today? Not so much. At least, not when it isn't being perpetrated by far-right provocateurs.

There are 10-12 Charlottesvilles happening every weekend and Democrats running these cities ignore it and let it happen. https://t.co/MSKcEIKt8Q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2023

Chef Mike Solomonov is the nicest guy I know and has done so much to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and always sees the humanity in everyone.



Protestors in Philadelphia came to his restaurant to protest, just because he’s Jewish:



pic.twitter.com/GNqlM34xPO — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) December 4, 2023

These 'protests' aren't being stopped, or even vocally opposed or condemned by Democrats or the Left. We thought they (correctly) stated that there is no place for antisemitism in the U.S., so where is that sentiment now? Where are these Democrat mayors and governors as this is happening in their own backyards?

I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting on “journalists” and their fellow Democrats to condemn these actions and correctly frame these as Charlottesvilles. https://t.co/4c9aGJMXHK — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) December 3, 2023

We don't recommend holding your breath either, we all know they're not going to be consistent in their condemnations. Not all antisemitism is equal if you're a Leftist.

Progressives are antisemites and the media is complicit in hiding it https://t.co/Xf10JAgYvi — Rick Langel (@RickLangel) December 4, 2023

Say what you will about Trump, love him or hate him, but he was 100% correct about the media being 'the enemy of the people', and they have seemingly been bending over backwards ever since then to prove him right.

What is the argument for a protest like this outside a Jewish restaurant NOT being rank antisemitism? https://t.co/l0rLnrJrPd — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) December 4, 2023

There IS no argument. Not any rational one, anyway, and the Democrats know that. Hence their deafening silence about it.

Joe Biden campaigned on a return to normalcy. 🫠 https://t.co/G9oKa1Coxz — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) December 3, 2023

Biden was going to “save the soul” of country. How’s he doing? 😏 pic.twitter.com/n72F3Gcdra — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) December 3, 2023

To be fair, our president probably couldn't tell us what day of the week it is with any degree of accuracy, so don't expect him to remember the promises that other people wrote for him to read off a paper or a teleprompter.

This kind of thing is happening all over the country as well. We have covered them for you here at Twitchy. You can read about a few of these antisemitic rallies here, here, here, and here.

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters rallied blocks away from the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting Wednesday night.



MORE: https://t.co/HFOqUhZLis #MorningInAmerica pic.twitter.com/bLUvLc2uI0 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) November 30, 2023

#Breaking: NY Post: Wealthy Jewish families, major donors to Ivy League schools like Harvard and Columbia, are reconsidering support due to surging pro-Palestine rallies and anti-Israel sentiment.



High school seniors are dropping Ivy League applications, expressing financial… pic.twitter.com/trePVnEtzU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 29, 2023

We could keep going, but you get the picture. Antisemitism absolutely is on the rise in the U.S., it's just not from the people the Left and the Democrats need it to be from for their collective narrative.

It runs counter to their whole ''far right extremism'' narrative, that they've all nurtured for decades. — Michael (@cwb_in_tn_81) December 4, 2023

BINGO.

@TheDemocrats are openly telling America they can be as racist as they always have been with no repercussions. — COOP (@TexanDevilDog) December 4, 2023

Where's the breathless media coverage that gave us shots like this? (With close-up shots that got the attendees ID'd and fired in many cases.) pic.twitter.com/sm64yCnAJV — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 4, 2023

It's definitely not going to end well because we can no longer expect the Democrats to do the right thing. This is the reality of who they are and what they support. Silence is complicity, remember?

