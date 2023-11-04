Happening Now: Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Happening In D.C.

Pro-Palestinian protesters are gathering at Freedom Plaza, in Washington D.C. for what may be the largest such gathering in the U.S.

📍Freedom Plaza - Washington D.C.

Happening NOW:



Thousands are gathering for the largest possible pro-Palestinian rally in the U.S.



Watch: pic.twitter.com/OQC0hkrW22 — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) November 4, 2023

This should be interesting.

Right now: With two hours until program officially begins, hundreds already here at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC to attend National March for Palestine.



They demand “#CeasefireForGazaNOW”#Palestine pic.twitter.com/7BEqGf7Izs — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 4, 2023

Julio Rosas has more info:

People are starting to gather at Freedom Plaza for today’s pro-Palestine rally in Washington, D.C., they are calling for a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/7zHuQ8oS4G — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 4, 2023

Calling for a ceasefire. Of course.

From the main stage at Freedom Plaza, a speaker leads the growing crowd to chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” pic.twitter.com/4w0PBoY6c8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 4, 2023

But Rashida Tlaib told us that chant is just 'an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.' Which is a lie.

'From the river to the sea' is a direct call for the destruction of Israel. Tlaib knows it. And so do the people protesting in D.C.

They want Jews to allow themselves to be murdered. And if you remind them that hundreds of Jewish children are currently being held hostage, they'll tear down the offensive evidence. https://t.co/EV4YuCLqUV — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 4, 2023

Every time they call for a ceasefire, they are admitting they want another 10/7 to happen to Israel.

Hamas has been very clear about what its goals are: the annihilation of Israel. You don't have a 'ceasefire' with that.

Demanding Israel stand down while simultaneously calling for the genocide of the Jewish people.



They aren’t even hiding it. https://t.co/eFIidBQhoN — Alex Holzbach (@AlexHolzbach) November 4, 2023

Nope. The antisemitism has been out in the open.

A Palestine supporter holding a LGBTQ+ pride flag at the rally in DC. pic.twitter.com/qCmIZwlYDR — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 4, 2023

Let us know how that works out for ya.

One sign says “It’s only war if both sides have an army. It’s genocide!” pic.twitter.com/G0uMmJKlbq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 4, 2023

Hamas has an army.

Antifa will be there to counter protest right? Right? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 4, 2023

Of course not. Antifa will be joining them.

They only meant 'punch Nazis' when the targets are conservatives and not, you know, actual antisemites.

Undoubtedly.

No Ceasefire until all hostages have been released and Hamas has been turned out. Cry all you want. https://t.co/ZRPTIi1DD0 — Bodega (@djpetebodega) November 4, 2023

The good news is Israel won't listen to these people.

DC rally of BLM & Hamas supporters.



Jew-haters cheering on Islamic terrorism.



But they aren’t the “real dangers” to America.



Like Christians praying outside of abortion clinics.



Or parents protesting at school-boards meetings.



Or Trump supporters trespassing on January 6th. https://t.co/BfsRMUWy4c — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 4, 2023

The Biden administration has said they won't classify antisemitism as 'domestic terrorism', and prefer instead to focus on parents and Catholics while addressing 'Islamophobia.'

You don't negotiate with people who want you dead, but we digress.





This is a developing story, and we will update as needed.

