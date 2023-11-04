Numerous School Board Elections Are Tuesday And They Will Have Massive Consequences For...
The Twisted Politics of Dee Snider: 'I'm Not Gonna Take It … Sometimes'
Kid Dressed In Joe Biden Costume For Halloween Absolutely Nails It And Libs...
Climate Anxiety Got You Down? Do More Drugs, Says Wapo
WATCH: Bill Maher to Young People: ‘You’re the Ones With the Tiki Torches...
Ken Mattingly, Astronaut Who Helped Apollo 13 Crew Get Back to Earth, Dies...
Did We All Agree That People Can Only Write About Their Own Race?...
'Abhorrent': Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, Raises Millions for Gaza
Nate Silver On Campus Free Speech: It's In Trouble
Hamas' Artificial Intelligence Warfare Requires Some Intelligence
LOL: People Reveal What They Would Rather Do Than Listen to a Cringeworthy...
Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down, Spits in Our Eye and Tells Us It's Raining:...
AP Project Discusses the Social Price of Gun Rights and Largely Ignores the...
Rashida Tlaib Posts New Propaganda Video, Twitter Responds

Happening Now: Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Happening In D.C.

Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on November 04, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Pro-Palestinian protesters are gathering at Freedom Plaza, in Washington D.C. for what may be the largest such gathering in the U.S.

Advertisement

This should be interesting.

Julio Rosas has more info:

Calling for a ceasefire. Of course.

But Rashida Tlaib told us that chant is just 'an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.' Which is a lie.

'From the river to the sea' is a direct call for the destruction of Israel. Tlaib knows it. And so do the people protesting in D.C.

Every time they call for a ceasefire, they are admitting they want another 10/7 to happen to Israel.

Recommended

Kid Dressed In Joe Biden Costume For Halloween Absolutely Nails It And Libs Are Fuming Mad (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement

Hamas has been very clear about what its goals are: the annihilation of Israel. You don't have a 'ceasefire' with that.

Nope. The antisemitism has been out in the open.

Let us know how that works out for ya.

Hamas has an army.

Of course not. Antifa will be joining them.

They only meant 'punch Nazis' when the targets are conservatives and not, you know, actual antisemites.

Undoubtedly.

The good news is Israel won't listen to these people.

Advertisement

The Biden administration has said they won't classify antisemitism as 'domestic terrorism', and prefer instead to focus on parents and Catholics while addressing 'Islamophobia.'

You don't negotiate with people who want you dead, but we digress.


This is a developing story, and we will update as needed.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FREE SPEECH HAMAS PALESTINE PALESTINIANS RALLY WASHINGTON D.C.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kid Dressed In Joe Biden Costume For Halloween Absolutely Nails It And Libs Are Fuming Mad (WATCH)
justmindy
The Twisted Politics of Dee Snider: 'I'm Not Gonna Take It … Sometimes'
FuzzyChimp
WATCH: Bill Maher to Young People: ‘You’re the Ones With the Tiki Torches Now’
Amy Curtis
Did We All Agree That People Can Only Write About Their Own Race? This Girl Seems to Think We Did
Coucy
Nate Silver On Campus Free Speech: It's In Trouble
Amy Curtis
Climate Anxiety Got You Down? Do More Drugs, Says Wapo
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kid Dressed In Joe Biden Costume For Halloween Absolutely Nails It And Libs Are Fuming Mad (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement