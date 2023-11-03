Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down, Spits in Our Eye and Tells Us It's Raining: Nobody Likes That

Earlier today we wrote about a ham fisted propaganda video that Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib put out claiming that a majority of Americans are demanding a cease fire in Israel, despite polls showing that a clear majority of the American public is standing firm with Israel. As noted in the piece many commenters zoomed in one particular clip from her attempt at narrative framing, a video of a crowd apparently in Michigan chanting 'From the River to the Sea!'

It seems Tlaib noticed that this was a bad look for her, so she was spurred to further comment on the issue... which doesn't seem to have done much to make her seem less like a gaslighting liar.

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

As it happens 3 minutes before Tlaib tweeted this one of her fellow Democratic legislators had tweeted out an excellent explanation of why this argument is a terrible one that makes no sense. Take it away, Senator Sinema!

We hear “from the river to the sea” chanted at US protests. It’s on posters, even projected on university buildings



Here’s a map



See what “from the river to the sea” means



It means eradicating the state of Israel

It’s about eliminating Jews



It’s hate speech



It’s antisemitism pic.twitter.com/8d55SAom2F — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) November 3, 2023

We don't know if Tlaib had seen Senator Sinema's tweet and that's what led to her absurd post or if it was spurred by people piling into her replies to point out that there was a well-recognized call to Israeli genocide in her video, but either way something a bee in her bonnet and she felt compelled to respond. Respond terribly, but respond nonetheless.

Weird. Your video doesn't say "peaceful coexistence."



It does say this however https://t.co/gksgHQbFL0 pic.twitter.com/ZsH01Wuyav — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2023

Apparently Tlaib doesn't think anyone has higher order reasoning capability? Who knows.

"From the river to the sea" is and always has been a literal call for genocide of the Jewish people living in Israel.



Tlaib is lying because she exposed herself as a vile antisemite (again). Not that the Democrats care, but we can all see it plain as day. https://t.co/d0kC4yrlXL — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 3, 2023

And "defund the police" just means reallocating resources. 🙄



We've been through this song and dance before. https://t.co/twqf2tcmEG — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) November 4, 2023

See how that works? This is called a 'Motte and Bailey' and it's a trick the left loves to use. Look it up, once you know what it is you'll see it in everything they do.

“Manifest destiny” simply means love and peace! — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) November 4, 2023

Cool! What has Hamas done to advance human rights? Do people have more human rights in Israel or Gaza? — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) November 3, 2023

Remember, the “ok” sign was canceled because of some trolls on 4chan.



But the slogan of an actual terrorist group? Totally fine according to this scumbag turd-golem. https://t.co/A6YdPjwn6O — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) November 4, 2023

A point many have been making lately, that the left is sure interested in the nuance of all of these symbols and statements all of a sudden. Not too long ago just a hint that maybe there was a 'dog-whistle' in your statement was grounds for cancellation, now we're expected to agonize over the Talmudic meaning being ideas and sentiments that are well established in meaning.

No it isn’t. — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 3, 2023

No it's not, it's a very specific call to eliminate the Jews. Quit trying to defend being a Nazi — MayoMonkey 🐰 (@MayoMonkeyredux) November 4, 2023

If Palestine is “from the river to the sea” then where will Israel be? — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) November 4, 2023

Somehow they never have a satisfying explanation to this question.

As of this writing Tlaib had earned a natural ratio on her post (more replies than likes) on her post, and it's a well-deserved one at that. In closing let's sum up with what is likely on all of our minds:

Expel this bigot from Congress. https://t.co/vYJveeg1BB — The Jorster (@jorster) November 4, 2023

Last week would have been the perfect time to expel Tlaib, yesterday would have been good, but today will do.

***

